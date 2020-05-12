Lake Land college made things official at the May board meeting by tabbing Julian Larry as the next head coach of the Lakers men's basketball program.
According to the press release sent out by Lake Land College Monday, Larry has been around the basketball program for the past four seasons, serving as an outreach advisor for the TRiO Destination College Program and served as the co-head coach after coach Brandon Colvin stepped down in March.
“I will have more responsibilities,” Larry said. “I know there will be challenges that will arise, but I’m excited to begin leading the basketball program in a new direction and bring new energy and enthusiasm to the team. I am also looking forward to helping college students graduate and move into their career fields in my new position as Perkins program specialist.
“I am relatable to the guys on the team and what they go through during their time as student athletes in college. I am a player’s coach so I understand what student athletes need to be successful. I want my passion and enthusiasm for life to pass on to my current and future players. I want the men’s basketball program to be positive influences in the community. I look forward to building those relationships.”
Lake Land College is home to former area players including Teutopolis' Clint Weber, who averaged 5.6 points per game in 8.8 minutes per game as a freshman this past season for the Lakers, as well as former Newton Eagle Nick Cohorst, who averaged 2.2 points per game.
Joining the team next season will be Neoga's high flyer Trevor Roy.
