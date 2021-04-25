The Lake Land College Lady Lakers returned to Mattoon, IL Sunday evening as NJCAA Division 2 Series National Champions after defeating Johnson County 53-49.
The bus arrived back to Mattoon with a police escort and friends, fans and family all cheering them on as they exited the bus after the nearly 700-mile trip home.
Former Effingham Lady Heart Abby Weis describes what it feels like to be a national champion.
“It feels surreal,” said Weis. “I’ve been asked that a couple of times and it’s still hard to put it into words. I’ve yet to come up with the answer. I think until we arrived here at Lake Land, we didn’t really realize the measure and reach it had on the community.
“For us, it feels amazing to be able to have hat impact and for everybody to support us the way they do, we’re just so blessed.”
The Lady Lakers walk away with more than just a national championship trophy, but memories they’ll cherish forever.
“I’ll remember everything from the trip,” said Weis. “From hanging out with every single person on the team, going to a bunch of different places, and seeing live music. We had a lot of fun times together. We got to celebrate in the ballroom of the hotel afterwards and that was really amazing.
“All of the parents were there and we really got to connect with them as well. On the court, I’ll never forget that, after we had stopped them and there was about five seconds left, we knew we had just won. I’ll never forget the feeling of looking up in the crowd thinking ‘wow, what did we just do?’ To me it still feels surreal.”
The goal for the national championship stems back to last year, when the Lady Lakers qualified for the national tournament, but was canceled due to COVID-19.
“It was kind of a long term goal for us to make it back,” Weis said. “But we would still say one game at a time because if you look too far ahead, you’re going to get swept out of nowhere. Before we knew it, we had completed our long-term goal.
“I think that’s what’s so surprising. It feels like we have more to go, so it’s a weird feeling.”
Weis spoke on how basketball in Effingham County helped her prepare for that big stage.
“I was extremely blessed and I had a really good class when I was in high school and growing up,” Weis said. “Terry Stevenson when I was in fourth or fifth grade started a travel basketball team. From there, the girls and I continued to get better. By high school, we were an elite-type force. I was very fortunate to play at such a high level from such a young age.”
Former Teutopolis star Olivia Niemerg and former Altamont star JoAnna Schultz talked about how it felt to be a national champion and how Effingham County basketball helped prepare her.
“It’s incredible,” said Niemerg. “The support we’ve had from the community is just unbelievable. To bring a national title home to Lake Land when it had never been done before is just crazy.
“I played Abby and JoAnna in high school. They always had great teams and they were all great games. Three of the four teams in the Final Four were from Illinois, so that just shows how tough Illinois Basketball is.”
“It feels pretty good especially after all of the hard practices we went through and last year being taken away from us,” said Schultz. “Playing up to our competition helped. Abby came from a really good program and so did Olivia, so playing against them gives you a lot of good practice and knowledge.”
Next season, Weis will take her talents to Maryville University, reuniting with former teammate at both Effingham High School and Lake Land College, Carsyn Fearday.
“It is incredible. We used to tell each other when we were kids that we would play at the same college together,” Weis said. “The older we got, the more we realized this would probably never happen. The funny thing is, we now will have played at the same [junior college] and D2 NCAA school together. So honestly it’s just wild that we get to have one of the rarest opportunities in basketball.”
When asked what’s next, Niemerg had a simple answer.
“Next year,” Niemerg said with a smile. “We’ve got to get ready for next year.”
