The Teutopolis Lady Shoes defeated Sullivan Monday 68-37 despite being without starting forward Claire Bushur.
Lexie Niebrugge scored a game-high 17 points, while Olivia Niemerg scored 14. Ciara Roepke added 10.
Niemerg was also busy in the passing lanes, tallying five steals in the contest.
Kaitlyn Schumacher scored five points while securing nine total rebounds.
Altamont 70, Dieterich 25
The Altamont Indians defeated the Dieterich Lady Maroons Monday in National Trail Conference action.
The Lady Indians were led by Allyson Hardiek with 21 points, while Rachel Jackman scored 17, including three 3-pointers. Brooke Runge added 12. Mary Guse seven and Ellie McManaway six.
For the Lady Maroons, Emily Bloemer scored eight while Kaitlyn Boerngen scored six.
Neoga 40, W/SS 30
The Neoga Lady Indians defeated the Lady Hatchets of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Monday in NTC action.
Kylee Phillips led all scorers with 15 points. Olivia Titus added eight while Kelsey Partlow added six. Audrey Ramert scored seven.
For the Lady Hatchets, Hannah Hayes led with 10 points. Mikala Nichols scored seven. Serenity Weeden and Mariah Hoene each scored four.
B/SE 61, South Central 28
The Bombers of Brownstown/St. Elmo picked up a win over South Central Friday.
Claire Wilhour scored a game-high 25 points, including four makes from downtown. She also secured five rebounds, dished out five assists and had three steals.
Olivia Campbell scored eight and added four steals. Laney Baldrige scored four and had eight rebounds. Natalie Oberlink scored eight points while grabbing 14 rebounds.
For the Lady Cougars, Halle Smith scored 12 points, while Kayli Swift and Brooklyn Garrett each scored six.
Cumberland 35, Casey-Westfield 32
The Cumberland Lady Pirates earned a big win over Casey-Westfield Monday. Sage Carr scored 11, Josie Brown scored eight, while Stormy Robinson scored seven.
North Clay 57, Vandalia 55
The North Clay Lady Cardinals defeated Vandalia thanks to a 35-point performance from Madison Lovett. Chloe Lewis scored 12.
