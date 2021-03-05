The Lady Shoes faced an inexperienced Warrensburg-Latham squad at J.H. Grffin Gym Friday evening at the result was what one would imagine.
Kaitlyn Schumacher led the charge early for Teutopolis setting the pace with eight first half points, enduring the absence of teammate Lexie Niebrugge who left with early foul trouble, as the Lady Shoes would rout the Cardinals 70-37.
Teutopolis goes to 9-4 while Warrensburg-Latham goes to 0-8.
“Kaitlyn, knock on wood, has been playing well. She’s been aggressive to the basket. That’s what we need,” Teutopolis Lady Shoes head coach Laurie Thompson said. “She comes every night and if we get fourteen points(from her), we’re going to have a good night.”
The Cardinals staked out a 5-0 lead less than minute int othe game by a three from five-foot-six junior Ema Dutcher who finished the game with nine points, and a two by six-foot junior Brooke Oakley who led the Cardinals with 11 points.
Teutopolis went almost three minutes without a bucket, then rattled off ten straight points, started by the five-foot-eight senior Niebrugge with a bucket after a steal.
Izzy Hardiek, the five-foot-ten junior, would add another bucket to cut the Cardinals lead to 5-4.
Schumacher scored the next four Teutopolis points on a layup, and free throws after being fouled by Warrensburg-Latham’s Kenzie Franklin as the Lady Shoe would attempt another layup.
Schumacher finished the night 6-7 for 14 points and five rebounds.
“We had to wait a few possessions before the shots would fall, and they relaxed a little bit and played ball. That’s what they had to do. They panic and and get tight then miss. I thought once they relaxed, they looked to push the ball which I was happy about,” Thompson said.
The Lady Shoes would limit The Cardinals offense to just four points the rest of the quarter building a 17-9 first quarter lead.
The Lady Shoes’ five-foot-five freshman , Summer Wall, came in for Niebrugge who got into foul trouble early in the second quarter. Wall took advantage of the opportunity leading the offense by scoring four straight points after the mandatory timeout, widening Teutopolis’ lead, 28-14, with a nice assist from Emily Konkel.
Thompson said she put in her second five group consisting of mostly freshman and sophomores and was pleased with their performance including Wall running the offense.
“I had that little five group in there – a freshman, a couple sophomores that bunch with Katie Kremer has been doing some nice things in the post,” Thompson said. “I thought they took it to the basket. I thought both groups did a a pretty good job of going to the basket.”
“She’s a freshman and still new, but we have confidence in her,” Lexie Niebrugge said. “We tell her she’s doing good. She’s fine out there.”
The Shoes took a fourteen point lead into the halftime break and came out of it ready to go.
A 29-4 third quarter led by the senior Niebrugge, Schumacher, and Kaylee Niebrugge’s combined 18 points effectively ended any hope of Warrensburg-Latham winning the first matchup between the two teams. Niebrugge was 4-10 from behind the arc – two of which were part of the run.
“We played a lot better than we have been playing. We came out with a lot of fire tonight which is good. We came out with a lot of intensity and were confident in our shots,” the senior Lady Shoe said.
Thompson has been urging the team to play with more confidence and said it showed tonight.
“That confidence, when you start getting a lead and you get up by four, then get up by eight, then all of sudden you’re up by fifteen – everyone is out here relaxing and having a bit of fun,” she said. “They take it to the basket. That’s something we’ve been on the about the last couple of games. They’re not going to the basket when we can get there. I thought tonight the majority of them did do.”
They (Warrensburg-Latham) played hard,” Thompson said. “We were just a bit stronger.”
Notes: Niebrugge, who broke the 1000 point barrier last Saturday in a win over Taylorville, said she wasn’t aware of the possibility of breaking it until late last year.
“I didn’t until late junior year,” she said. “Then I realized how close I was so I figured I’d try and get it my senior year. It was good. It was awesome.”
Warrensburg-Latham 9 11 4 13 37
Teutopolis 17 17 29 7 70
Warrensburg-Latham(0-8) – Dutcher 3 0-0 9, Hickey 1 0-0 2, Oakley 2 7-10 11, Jones 1 0-0 2, Lawson 1 0-0 3, Southern 3 0-0 6, Fowler 2 0-0 4.
13 7-10 37.
Three pointers: Dutcher 3, Lawson 1.
Teutopolis (9-4) L. Niebrugge 7 0-0 16, Cremens 1 0-0 3, Hardiek 1 0-0 3, Schumacher 6 2-2 14, Tegeler 1 3-4 6, Konkel 3 0-0 7, K. Niebrugge 5 0-0 10, Kremer 3 0-0 6, Wall 2 0-0 4.
29 5-6 70
Three pointers: L. Niebrugge 4, Cremens 1, Tegeler 1, Konkel 1.
