The Teutopolis Lady Shoes enter the week of February 15 with a 4-2 record.
The team started off the season with four-straight victories, but have dropped consecutive games to Charleston and Mahomet-Seymour.
Up until that point, the Lady Shoes looked dominant, winning all of their games by 19 or more, including a 19-point win over Effingham.
Early in the season, the Lady Shoes are still finding their identity in terms of who falls into which roll.
Against Mt. Zion, head coach Laurie Thompson looked to try some things out defensively to help give her a better idea of some of those things.
“I don’t necessarily have that really great stopper,” Thompson said. “But we’re working on it/ Between Emily [Konkel] and Kaitlyn [Schumacher], they’re long and I think they can disrupt a lot of things. We just need to get better at foot speed.
“We have some work to do, but at least I saw what we improved even from [against Lincoln].”
Lexie Niebrugge has been one constant on the offensive end for the Lady Shoes, at times seeming automatic from three.
“Lexie is my only senior and she’s out there leading those girls,” Thompson said. “I have a lot of confidence in her. Offensively, I tell the girls to shoot the ball. But I will say, one thing I don’t say a lot to Lexie was to put the ball on the floor.
“The other girls too aren’t afraid to shoot the ball, and that’s what I want to see. We’re not afraid to score, so that’s a positive.”
One thing that is apparent, is that the system works. The ball goes where it’s designed to go and the Lady Shoes score. Whether that’s the starting five or the bench unit. If they come in and execute correctly, they can and will score the basketball.
“Everyone who came in the game did a nice job and what they’re capable of doing,” Thompson said after the win over Mt. Zion. “That’s something we have to have. Even those bench kids. Those things we need to do.
“That’s what they’re supposed to be doing. You try and develop that with your younger kids so they’re ready to go.”
Something that Thompson says they’re trying to key on is pressing.
“We’ve been working hard on it and it’s something I think we could be good at,” Thompson said. “Foot speed is not a real positive for us, but we’re long. We’re working on that part, trying to anticipate a little bit better. So I want that press to get better. It’s a work in progress.
“I’ve got young kids, and some of them haven’t had much experience at it. It’s got to be a unit. When one person moves, everyone moves.”
On the offensive side, Thompson said she would like her team to run the floor a bit better.
“I want to get better at that,” Thompson said. “But we showed glimpses, looking ahead to cutters and get down and score. It’s a positive, but still a work in progress. But rebounding is our big key.
“Against Lincoln, we didn’t rebound very well. I told Kaitlyn to get in there and crash boards. Rebounding is still a key because a lot of time that’s aggressiveness. Kaylee Niebrugge has been doing a good job for us. She’s a strong girl.”
The Lady Shoes will to Mattoon Monday before starting a five-game homestand Tuesday against Dieterich.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.