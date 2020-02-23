The Teutopolis Lady Shoes will have their opportunity to punch their ticket to the final four and state tournament Monday when they travel south to McLeansboro to take on the Carterville Lions.
This is Carterville’s first ever appearance in a Super-sectional, while the Lady Shoes are looking to get back to the state tournament for the third year in a row and the fourth time in the past five years.
Carterville enters with a record of 33-2 while the Lady Shoes come in with a record of 25-8.
The two teams played in the Salem Thanksgiving Tournament back on Nov. 23, with Carterville edging the Lady Shoes 44-40 in Teutopolis’ fourth game of the year.
Carterville defeated Nashville 54-42 in the IHSA Class 2A Carterville Sectional Championship, while the Lady Shoes come off an incredible upset over the No. 1 team in Class 2A in a 43-29 win over undefeated Paris.
In boys playoff action, the Altamont Indians enter with a record of 25-6 and host the 4-18 Sandoval Blackhawks at 6 p.m.. In the second game of the IHSA Class 1A Altamont Regional, the 19-12 St. Elmo/Brownstown Eagles take on the 13-15 Patoka Warriors at 7:30 p.m.
In the Macon regional, Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond takes on Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at 7 p.m. In the Okaw Valley regional, Cumberland takes on Arcola at 7:30 p.m.
In the Paris Class 2A regional, Newton takes on Sullivan at 7:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, North Clay takes on Oblong at the Red Hill (Bridgeport) Regional.
On the second day of the Altamont regional, Dieterich takes on Mulberry Grove at 6 p.m., while South Central takes on Christ Our Rock Lutheran at 7:30 p.m.
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City takes on Nokomis at 6 p.m. at the Macon Meridian Regional, while Neoga takes on Hume Shiloh at 7:30 p.m.
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes take on the winner of Robinson vs Paris at 7 p.m.
On Wednesday, the top-seeded St. Anthony Bulldogs takes on the winner of Cisne vs Red Hill.
