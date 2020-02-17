The Teutopolis Lady Shoes are heading back to the sectional championship after defeated Tolono Unity 43-22 Monday at the IHSA Class 2A Paris Sectional semifinal.
It was a defensive low-scoring game throughout, with the two teams combining for just 11 points in the first quarter, with the Lady Shoes holding a 7-4 lead.
But in the second quarter, the Lady Shoes were able to create some space in their lead, outscoring Tolono 14-7 in the quarter. The Lady Shoes got a scoring boost in the quarter from Olivia Niemerg who scored all of her six points in the quarter on a pair of 3-pointers.
Grace Tegeler, Lexie Niebrugge, Hope Bueker and Ciara Roepke each added two in the quarter for a 21-11 halftime advantage.
The Lady Shoes remained locked in on defense out of the halftime break, holding Tolono to five points in the quarter. The Lady Shoes converted on just two field goal attempts in the quarter, both 3-pointers from Niebrugge and Roepke.
However the Lady Shoes were still able to generate points by getting to the free throw line and shot 100 percent from the charity stripe in the third with Niebrugge, Karsyn Mette and Isabella Hardiek each going 2-for-2.
The Lady Shoes were able to hold Tolono’s Elyce Knudsen to 17 points while she had averaged 24.9 points per game in 29 games. They were also able to virtually shutdown everyone else, holding the rest of the team to just five combined points and just one made field goal that wasn’t Knudsen.
Teutopolis shot 7-of-10 at the free throw line while also winning the rebounding battle 34-14.
Niebrugge led the Lady Shoes with 13 points, including three made 3-pointers. Bueker added nine and Roepke added seven.
Niemerg scored six while also securing 13 rebounds, two steals, and took three charges.
Hardiek, Emily Konkel, Mette and Tegeler each scored two points.
Up next, the Lady Shoes will take on undefeated and No. 1 in Class 2A Paris at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Teutopolis dropped its two meetings with Paris this season, the first coming in overtime of the Charleston Holiday Tournament championship 44-35 and again just three days later at Paris 55-44.
Mt. Vernon 53, Effingham 49
The Effingham Lady Hearts came up just short Tuesday in the IHSA Class 3A Olney Regional, falling to Mt. Vernon.
Mt. Vernon’s sophomore point guard Kennady Hayes shot 7-for-12 from the field with six makes at the free throw line to lead all scorers with 20 points.
The Rams also had two other starters reach double figures; Jacie Dees 14 and senior captain Annibelle Harrison 10.
For the Lady Hearts, the game came down to free throws, as the Hearts went just 3-for-10 at the line.
Annie Frost led the Lady Hearts with 15 points on 7-of-13 shooting. Taylor Armstrong finished with 14.
Hayley Diveley scored seven, Katie Carie six and Sawyer Althoff five.
The Lady Hearts end the season at 12-18.
Teutopolis 61, St. Joseph-Ogden 45
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes used a 20-point performance from Luke Ungrund to help defeat visiting St. Joseph-Ogden Monday.
Evan Wermert added 14 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists. Evan Addis scored nine.
Brock Deters scored eight, Mitch Hardiek four, Matthew Deters and Jordan Hardiek each finished with three.
The Wooden Shoes trailed 14-13 at the end of the first quarter, but held St. Joseph-Ogden to just seven points in each of the third and fourth quarters.
“Defense was great again tonight,” said Teutopolis head coach Chet Reeder. [We] forced St. Joe to take difficult shots all night.
“Mitch Hardiek held their leading scorer to just 5 points. Our offense had much more flow tonight.”
