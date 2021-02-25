Mattoon and Teutopolis met for the second time this week and it was night and day. Mattoon’s all star guard Mallory Ramage led the Green Wave with 30 points on Tuesday leading her squad to a 47-41 win.
Teutopolis’ smothering man defense led by Emily Konkel pressuring the five-foot-ten guard limiting Ramage to only 17 points in the Shoes 55-43 win.
“I thought we played better than the other night. We were aggressive. We made some more putbacks and finished,” Teutopolis head coach Laurie Thompson said. “I was very pleased with that. Defensively I thought we did a nice job. From Tuesday to today I thought we turned around and the things that we didn’t do well. We did well tonight.”
The Shoes limited Mattoon’s guard to just one point in the first quarter before finishing the first half with eight and the game with 17.
“We played more team defense, and had Ramage under control. That was nice job,” Thompson said. “She’s a good player we had to have help early.”
Thompson said they didn’t want her scoring from the post and forced her to shoot from the outside.
“Izzy relaxed tonight,” Thompson said. “She was having more fun and had a heck of move to the basket where she would come through. She had a couple putbacks and that’s what she needed tonight.”
Lexie Niebrugge, four points from 1000, led the Shoes with 15 points.
“Lexie had a rough night, but she’s out there to lead,” Thompson said. “If Lexie isn’t out there helping to handle the ball and getting rebounds, we don’t win that game. She’s vital. She had a off-night from three point land and that sometimes happens.”
Mattoon head coach Amanda Aydt said she was pleased with her team’s performance.
“I’m proud of how our girls played,” she said. “They (Teutopolis) did a great job of running their offense. I thought we played hard. Faith Niebrugge did a lot of little thing that made a big difference. She does so many things that don’t show up in the scoreboard.”
Mattoon goes to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the Apollo while Teutopolis goes to 7-3 overall and 5-3 in the Apollo.
The Shoes travel to Taylorvile Saturday.
Mattoon (3-2, 2-2 Apollo)
Haacke 1 0-0 3, Greeson 2 4-4 8, Bryant 3 0-0 7, Pruitt 3 0-0 6, Niebrugge 1 0-0 2, Ramage 6 3-5 17.
Three-pointers: Haacke 1, Bryant 1, Ramage 2.
Teutopolis (7-3, 5-3 Apollo)
Niebrugge 5 5-8 15, Cremens 3 2-2 9, Hardiek 4 0-0 8, Schumacher 2 1-3 5, Tegeler 3 4-6 10, Konkel 1 6-7 8.
Three-pointers: Niebrugge 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.