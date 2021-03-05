The Teutopolis Lady Shoes fell to Charleston Thursday in Apollo Conference action 54-50.
Shae Littleford scored a game-high 29 points for Charleston.
Kaitlyn Schumacher led the Lady Shoes with 17 points, while Lexie and Kaylee Niebrugge each scored 13 points. Grace Tegeler scored four while Isabella Hardiek scored three.
Kaylee Niebrugge also pulled down 10 rebounds and Schumacher secured seven and had four steals.
Lincoln 49, Effingham 39
The Effingham Lady Hearts fell to Lincoln in Apollo Conference play Thurday evening. Lincoln's Kloe Froebe scored 16 of Lincoln's 49 points.
Annie Frost scored 20 for Effingham with nine coming in the fourth quarter. Meredith Schaefer scored six, while Madison Mapes added five.
Sawyer Althoff scored four, while Marissa Allie and Taylor Armstrong each scored two.
Neoga 46, St. Anthony 28
The Neoga Indians used a 15-point night from Kylee Phillips to help defeat the St. Anthony Bulldogs Thursday.
Sydney Richards scored eight, while Trista Moore added six. Audrey Ramert and Avery Fearday each score four.
For St. Anthony, Riley Guy led with seven points. Lucy Fearday scored five, while Grace Karolewicz, Izzy Hakman and Stacie Vonderheide each scored four. Anna Faber and Maddie Kibler each scored two.
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 61, Dieterich 39
The Bobcats of Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City defeated Dieterich Thursday.
Gracie Heckert and Carsen Burks each scored 17 points. Lani Morrison scored nine points, while Mackenzie Bunch added eight points. Ruby Stuckemeyer scored five points, while Harleigh Bunch scored three and Sydney Lorton scored two.
Heckert added nine rebounds to her stat line, while Lorton had eight and four steals. Bunch had four steals as well. Morrison had seven assists and Heckert had four.
Kaitlyn Boerngen scored 11 points, while Emily Bloemer and Madilyn Brummer each scored six. Cortney Brummer and Brooke Locey each scored four while Kinley Parish and Morgan Esker each scored two.
Newton 44, Richland County 39
The Newton Lady Eagles defeated Richland County in Little Illini Conference play Thursday.
Whitney Zumbahlen led with 17 points, while Allison Einhorn scored 11 and Ava Kessler scored seven, as did Amber Russell.
"The girls finished the game well. It was a close game throughout and the girls executed well down the stretch to bring home the win," said head coach Brad Harris. "I am proud of the team for battling all game and finishing strong with a solid team defensive effort and making free throws to seal the win."
