The Teutopolis Lady Shoes fourth-quarter comeback attempt fell just short Monday, falling to Carterville 57-55 in the IHSA Class 2A Carterville Super-sectional.
“When we were down 10, they kept at it and didn’t give up,” said head coach Laurie Thompson. “They fought to get themselves back into the game. They worked their tail off to get back into it. If I had another timeout, or another 30 seconds, maybe something else could’ve happened.
“We were beat by a good team. There’s nothing worse than getting beat by a team where you feel like you gave it away, and I don’t know that I feel that way. I feel like they beat us and had a great night shooting.”
The Lady Shoes came out firing in the first quarter, connecting on three 3-pointers, but the Lions kept pace with sophomore Alecia Doyle scoring six of the team’s 11 first-quarter points.
For the Lady Shoes, Lexie Niebrugge connected on two 3-pointers, with Ciara Roepke also drilling one. Niebrugge’s second three put the Lady Shoes up 10-7 in the final minute, but Doyle got to the hoop to cut the Lady Shoes lead to one, followed by a made jumper from Megan Barton to put the Lions up 11-10 at the end of one.
After a 3-pointer from Carterville’s Jeniah Thompson put the Lions up four, it was all Teutopolis, using a steal and two made free throws from Niebrugge, followed by threes from Olivia Niemerg and Niebrugge, respectively to take a 19-14 lead.
With less than 1:30 to go, the Lions went on a 6-0 run with jumpers from Barton and Doyle, respectively, followed by a putback just before the buzzer to put the Lady Shoes down 20-19 at halftime.
In the second half, the Lions kept on that run, with Abbey Crain drilling two consecutive 3-pointers as well as a layup from Barton to put the Lady Shoes down 28-19 to cap off a 14-0 run.
“Against a good team, you can’t give up those second and third-chance opportinities,” Thompson said. “They were just aggressive. We got beat by a very good team.”
Trailing 34-24, the Lady Shoes got a jumper to fall from Olivia Niemerg, followed by a putback and made free throw from Niebrugge to cut the deficit to five. But the Lions responded with a 3-pointer from Thompson just before the buzzer to put the Lady Shoes down eight heading into the fourth.
“That third quarter is just killing us and has been something that hindered us all year,” Thompson said. “I had to burn two timeouts in that quarter. We just were panicked a little bit. We talked about what we wanted to do, which we did in the fourth quarter.”
In the fourth, the Lions got up by as many as 11 and had a 10-point lead with just two minutes remaining.
But the Lady Shoes proved they were going to go down fighting, with Niemerg drilling two 3-pointers to help cut the deficit to seven.
A layup from Karsyn Mette cut the deficit to five, but a free throw from Barton increased Carterville’s lead to six with 25 seconds left.
Niebrugge came down and drilled a 3-pointer to make it a 3-point game with 16 seconds remaining.
Doyle went 1-for-2 at the line to put the Lions up by four and surrendered a layup to Schumacher on the other end to make it 57-55, but the Lions were able to let the clock expire without having to inbound to hold off the Lady Shoes and earn the win.
Niebrugge led the Lady Shoes with 18 points and four made 3-pointers, while Schumacher and Niemerg each scored 13. Ciara Roepke scored eight, Karsyn Mette two and Hope Bueker one.
For the Lions, Doyle scored 17 while Burton and Thompson each scored 16. Crain scored six Averi Vaderzille scored two.
