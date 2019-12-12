The Lady Shoes of Teutopolis earned a big road win against St. Joe-Ogden Thursday.
Ciara Roepke led all scorers with 13 points, while Karsyn Mette had 12 and nine rebounds.
Olivia Niemerg had six points, four assists and six steals.
Lexie Niebrugge scored 10 points in her return to action. Kaitlyn Schumacher scored two and had secen rebounds.
CH/BC 62, St. Anthony 47
The Bobcats of Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City defeated the St. Anthony Bulldogs Thursday 62-47 for a National Trail Conference win and to stay undefeated at 9-0.
The Lady Bobcats were led by Jaelyn Robertson, who scored 22 points.
The Lady Bobcats also got double-digit scoring production from Carsen Burks, who finished with 13, as well as Madison Cherry and Gracie Heckert, each scoring 10.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Riley Guy had another great scoring performance, leading all scorers with 29 points and was 6-of-10 at the free-throw line. Freshman Lucy Fearday also stood out with 13 points.
Martinsville 39, Dieterich 36 Newton 47, Robinson 34
Scoring for Newton: Jansen – 4,1,3 for 4 = 14; 2,2,1 for 4 = 11;
R. Russell – 2,0,3 for 4 = 7; Carr – 2,0,1 fro 2 = 5; Zumbahlen – 2,0 = 4;
A. Russell – 2,0,0 for 4 = 4; Einhorn – 1,0 = 2;
Neoga 73, Hutsonville/Palestine 34
Neoga: Partlow 2 2-2 7, Worman 1 0-0 2, Hakman 0 0-0 0, Titus 8 3-3 23, Phillips 6 3-7 16, Stodden 0 0-0 0, Richards 1 0-0 2, Fearday 1 0-0 2, Moore 1 3-4 5, McKinney 0 0-0 0, Ramert 5 6-7 16, Kenworthy 0 0-0 0
Totals: 25 17-23 73
3 pt FG
Pal/Hut 4 (Coffman 3, Draper 1)
Neoga 6 (Titus 4, Partlow 1, Phillips 1)
