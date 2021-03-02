The Teutopolis Lady Shoes defeated the Effingham Flaming Hearts Monday 38-35 in an Apollo Conference win.
"I kept telling our defense to quit switching, it had to be a hedge and recover," said Teutopolis head coach Laurie Thompson. "We missed a lot of bunnies. We've got to get mentally tougher. I thought we were getting good shots, we just didn't shoot real well.
"There's a lot of 50-50 balls we didn't get. The hustle plays. We've got to do that. Lexie had some big free throws at the end. We're also preparing for next year with a lot of these young kids."
"I thought our effort was superb," said Effingham head coach Jeff Schafer. "I thought we rebounded the heck out of the ball and finally took pride in our defense. Our offense wasn't real good, but they stayed aggressive.
"We've really done a much better job of that the last four or five games. Coaches and players seem to be all on the same page and we're really clicking. Defensively we were great, we just need to find a couple more baskets somewhere."
The game was much different than the first time these two teams met back on February 8, when the Lady Shoes coasted to a 69-50 win.
This time they would have to come back, with the Hearts holding a one-point lead at the end of one at 9-8 and 19-17 lead going into halftime.
The Flaming Hearts got the first shot of the second half to go; a bank shot from Taylor Armstrong, as well as a free throw from Armstrong to go up 22-17.
But the Lady Shoes went on a 9-2 run to end the third quarter, including a layup from Isabella Hardiek, a nice spin move from Lexie Niebrugge, and a pair of made layups Emily Konkel, as well as a made free throw from Hardiek to hold a 26-24 lead at the end of three.
Niebrugge opened the fourth quarter by going 2-for2 at the free throw line, followed by a big three from Zoe Cremens to go up 31-24.
Just as soon as it looked like the Lady Shoes were going to start pulling away, the Flaming Hearts answered with a 9-2 run, including a big three from Meredith Schaefer to tie the game at 33 with 3:10 remaining.
But on the following possession, Niebrugge answered Schaefer's three with one of her own to put the Lady Shoes back in front.
Madison Mapes got a jumper to go to make it a 36-25 game with 1:38 to go.
The Hearts had the opportunity to take the lead after Schafer drew up an out of bounds play with a pick-and-roll and the roller being open. However, the ball was fumbled and the Hearts had to foul with 6.6 seconds.
Niebrugge made both free throws to put the Lady Shoes up 38-35.
"We had the ball down one and we ran the play where we would take the first good shot we got," Schafer said. "We couldn't ask for a better look. Great job at the end for pushing the ball up the floor and make the extra pass for a wide open look. It looked good."
The Flaming Hearts got a great look to tie, hitting a trailing player for an open three. The shot looked good, but was just off at the buzzer to give the Lady Shoes a 38-35 win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.