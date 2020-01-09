The Teutopolis Lady Shoes defeated the Danville Vikings Thursday behind a well-balanced scoring effort.
Lexie Niebrugge led the Lady Shoes with 14 points, while Olivia Niemerg and Hope Bueker each scored nine. Niemerg led with seven rebounds.
The win improves the Lady Shoes to 15-4 and will take on Civic Memorial at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Lincoln 68, Effingham 51
The Effingham Lady Hearts fell in an Apollo Conference matchup against Lincoln Thursday, despite a 22-point outing from Hayley Diveley.
Anna Frost scored 14, while Sawyer Althoff scored five. Taylor Armstrong scored four. Callie Feldhake, Coralin Ohnesorge and Katie Carie each scored two.
Dieterich 58, Ramsey 41
The Lady Maroons of Dieterich defeated the Rams of Ramsey Thursday wit the help of a 17-point performance from Andrea Bierman.
Emily Bloemer scored 12, while Kaitlyn Boerngen scored 10. Emma Meinhart and Brooke Locey each scored eight.
Lawrenceville 10 13 14 10 = 47
Newton 5 13 14 22 = 54
Scoring for Lawrenceville: Akers – 6,0,2 for 6 = 14; Higginbotham – 2,2,1 for 3 = 11;
Schick – 2,0,4 for 6 = 8; Bedwell – 2,1,0 for 1 = 7;Joines – 2,0,1 for 2 = 5;
Petty – 1,0 = 2;
Team totals – 15 – 2 pt fg; 3 – 3 pt fg; 8 for 18 f.t.
Scoring for Newton: Jansen – 4,3,4 for 10 = 21; Zumbahlen – 6,0,4 for 6 = 16;
Harris – 1,2 = 8; Carr – 1,0,2 for 2 = 4; Einhorn – 1,0,1 for 2 = 3;
Russell – 1,0 = 2.
