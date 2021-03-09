The Teutopolis Lady Shoes crushed Mahomet-Seymour Monday 52-29 in an Apollo Conference contest.
The Bulldogs had gotten the best of the Lady Shoes, 51-42, when the two teams faced off back on Feb. 13.
“We played better,” said Teutopolis head coach Laurie Thompson. “I thought we were patient in the second half. We got some nice looks. We moved the ball pretty well, we just missed some shots.”
While the final score was pretty lopsided, the Bulldogs actually got out to a 6-0 lead and a 7-1 lead before the Lady Shoes tied things at seven in the first. But that proved to be all the Bulldogs would score in the quarter, with the Lady Shoes holding a 12-7 lead after the first. Lexie Niebrugge drilled a pair of 3-pointers, while Kaitlyn Schumacher added four points and Grace Tegeler two.
In the second, the Lady Shoes put the clamps on, holding the Bulldogs to just four points on their way to holding a 30-11 halftime lead. Niebrugge had five in the quarter, while Schumacher once again had four. Tegeler and Kaylee Niebrugge each scored two, while Emily Konkel added a field goal and pair of made free throws.
“I thought we did better defensively,” Thompson said. “I know they had some foul trouble, which was an advantage for us not having to contain the guards all night.”
The Lady Shoes didn’t come out as Thompson would’ve liked in the third quarter and the team was outscored 11-8, but the Lady Shoes still held a 28-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“They had a little run there in that third quarter,” Thompson said. “We went five possessions in which we didn’t score. But that’s kind of what happened last time.”
But Teutopolis more than made up for it in the fourth, doubling up the Bulldogs 14-7. Lexie Niebrugge, Kaylee Niebrugge and Schumacher each got a field goal to go, as well as a pair of made free throws from Konkel. Katie Kremer added a pair of late buckets.
Lexie Niebrugge led all scorers with 18, while Schumacher scored 10 and Konkel eight. Kaylee Niebrugge, Kremer and Grace Tegeler each added four. Isabella Hardiek and Isabelle Zerrusen each scored two.
Schumacher finished with a team-high nine rebounds, while Kaylee Nirbeugge came away with seven. Konkel grabbed five, Lexie Niebrugge four, Tegeler and Hardiek each with three.
