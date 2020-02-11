The Teutopolis Lady Shoes allowed just 15 points as a team Tuesday in a 45-15 win over Lawrenceville at the IHSA Class 2A Newton Regional.
The Lady Shoes allowed just one point in the second quarter while holding their opponent scoreless for the entirety of the fourth quarter.
Hope Bueker and Karsyn Mette each scored 10 points for the Lady Shoes, while Lexie Niebrugge and Olivia Niemerg each added seven.
Isabella Hardiek scored six points while Ciara Roepke added three and Grace Tegeler two.
Up next, the Lady Shoes advance to take on Pana in the regional championship at 7 p.m. Thursday.
St. Anthony 68, South Central 31
The St. Anthony Bulldogs defeated South Central Tuesday in a National Trail Conference matchup.
Jaccob Dust led the bulldogs with 16 points while Logan Antrim added 12. Connor Walk added eight.
Kennan Walsh and Kaden Fearday each scored seven while Jack Elder added six. Aaron Webb and Jack Hoene each added five. Mick Willenborg scored two.
Altamont 56, Neoga 55 OT
The Altamont Indians defeated the visiting Neoga Indians Tuesday in overtime.
Denver Duckwitz scored 17 points while Aidan Jahraus scored 12. Noah Teasley scored 11 and Kaden Eirhart scored nine.
Noah Klimpel scored four while Jerod Ruffner scored two.
For Neoga, Paci McClure led the team with 16 points while Trevor Roy added 15.
Nick Titus added nine, Trenton Moore seven, Chase Banning five and Adam Fearday two.
Casey-Westfield 43, Teutopolis 40
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes were defeated by visiting Casey-Westfield Tuesday. Stats were not received by press time.
