On a night that the Lady Shoes were at times uncharacteristically rudderless, Hope Bueker became the shining beacon in the fourth quarter as Teutopolis defeated Pana 49-41 Thursday evening to capture their 11th consecutive Class 2A regional championship.
Pana’s offense came to life in the second half as Jillian Hamilton began going into the paint with each possession drawing a foul sending her to the free throw line. The Lady Shoes gave up a two-quarter lead when the 5’10” sophomore made both free throws putting the Lady Tigers ahead 35-34.
After the teams traded buckets, Bueker took control scoring on consecutive possessions giving the Lady Shoes a 40-39 lead and asserting herself with dominant post play by adding her third bucket of the quarter giving the Lady Shoes a 44-39 lead.
“BIG!” is what Teutopolis head coach Laurie Thompson said of Bueker’s four minute stretch in the fourth quarter.
“Hope came to play. I tell you what, that’s exactly what Hope can do,” Thompson said. “She took it to the basket and she was aggressive. It was exactly what we needed. I’m very pleased with Hope. She should be proud of herself. She carried us that four minutes.” That was big. That little bit of turning point there for us, she did an excellent job.”
The Lady Shoes didn’t start off as planned. Pana ripped off a 7-0 run to start the game by Hamilton sandwiching buckets around Beyers two-pointer. Teutopolis’ Ciara Roepke closed out the scoring in the first quarter.
The 5-foot-8 senior nailed a three as Pana took a first quarter lead.
Thompson recalled, “I wanted to wake them up. I said ‘You guys need to wake up! This is ridiculous. You need to get out here and play ball like you’re capable of playing. This is ridiculous. Right now, you guys are afraid to lose instead of playing to win.’ ”
Kaitlin Schumacher put the Shoes on the board in the second quarter with a bucket cutting into the Pana lead, 7-5.
Pana’s Hamilton drained a three doubling their lead on the Lady Shoes 10-5. Then Teutopolis woke up.
Sophomore Kaitlyn Schumacher’s three cut the deficit to two and standout senior Olivia Niemerg, who led all scorers with 15, hit a two tying the game. The Shoes would take 21-17 lead into the half before the theatric would start in the fourth.
Thompson praised the six-footer’s effort.
“I thought Kaitlyn came in and had big minutes. She rebounded. She did a nice job defensively,” she said.
The coach attributes the slow start to being nerves and being slow reacting to Pana’s defense..
“Once they got to the basket a couple of times, that helped because nerves or whatever it was. Izzy came in and got to the basket a couple of times early in the half. It’s kinda Izzy or Hope,” Thompson said. “I tried to do a little high-low. We were just too slow with it. We never got the ball reversed. We stayed on the right side of the floor I can’t tell you how many possessions. Their defense was a saggy man-to-man.
“They switched everything. So you have to get that defense moving. I didn’t do it in the first half, but in the second half we started screening the backside of the ball and getting into the lane. That opened up a little bit too.”
Thompson thought her squad needed to adjust offensively when things aren’t work and come back to them later.
“We need to realize that we shot a lot of threes, which we have to stop. If we’re not making them, then mix it up a little bit,” Thompson said. “Put it on the floor, go to the basket, shoot a little jumper. That’s why I said too ‘Listen, go away from it, then come back to it later. You have to start thinking you have to mix it up a little bit.”
For Pana who finishes their season at 25-8, Sway Denton had 9, Anna Beyers had 8, Rachel Holthaus had 5, and Rhylee Freeman had 3.
For Teutopolis who goes to 23-8 and continues their postseason Monday night at 6 p.m. against Maroa Regional champion Bismark-Henning at the Paris Sectional, Olivia Niemerg had 15, Ciara Roepke had 10, Lexie Niebrugge had 8, Hope Bueker had 6, Isabella Hardiek had 4, and Karsyn Mette had 1.
