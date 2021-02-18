Despite the 0-5 start for the Dieterich Movin' Maroons Girls Basketball team, head coach Brant Nohren says the record is not indicative of their play to this point.
"Our record is not indicative of how hard we're playing and the record we're putting forth," said Nohren after the team's loss to St. Anthony. "The shots just aren't falling. They're good shots, we have good shooters taking them, but for whatever reason they haven't started falling yet."
The Movin' Maroons have been bit by the injury bug early in the season, with two key sophomores in Morgan Esker and Laurie Brummer being forced to miss time.
"They were both going to play big minutes at the varsity level, so that hurts us," Nohren said. "Morgan is a real tough player. For her size, she's probably one of our better rebounders. And we're just better when Laurie is on the floor."
Kaitlyn Boerngen leads the team in scoring with 11.4 points per game, with senior Brooke Locey at 7.2 points per game.
One thing that was evident from the game against St. Anthony is that the team isn't afraid to get on the floor and scrap it out for any ball that is poked loose.
"We're doing everything except getting our shots to fall," Nohren said. "We play hard and have good attitudes. I feel for them. We've had some wide open layups, good shooters taking them, but they just don't go.
"Against a lot of these teams, we'll cut the deficit to three or four points, but then just can't get over the hill. We'll be right there, then we'll have a turnover, miss a shot and next thing you know it's back up to 10."
Unlike a regular season, where teams have from late November until February to fix certain things, having the season condensed to just over 6 weeks makes it even harder to fix with limited practice time. Nohren explains his dilemma when it comes to practice, but also the positives in his team.
"We're having three games a week and not leaving us a lot of practice time," Nohren said. "Our upperclassmen have all stepped up and done things. Emily Bloemer leaves everything out there. Faith Aherin is getting better.
"Brooke [Locey] is one of our leading scorers. Boerngen came back from last year and is our leading scorer. They're doing everything we're asking of them. Cortney Brummer is coming in for big minutes.
"It's good that we have the numbers. Some schools only have seven, eight or nine girls. We're trying to find other schools that have JV teams so we can get some girls playing more. It's just a different year."
