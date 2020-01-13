The Altamont Lady Indians used big scoring nights from Allyson Hardiek, Mary Guse and Ellie McManaway to help crush Oblong Monday 63-13.
Hardiek scored a game-high 18 while Guse and McManway each scored 15. Brooke Runge added seven.
The Lady Indians improve to 18-3 on the season.
Paris 65, Effingham 32
The Effingham Lady Hearts fell to top-ranked Paris Monday.
Hayley Diveley led the Lady Hearts with 11 points, while Annie Frost scored 10.
Taylor Armstrong added six, while Sawyer Althoff and Madison Mapes each scored two.
Paris finished the game 13-of-22 from 3-point range.
Bethalto Civic Memorial 44, Teutopolis 35
The Lady Shoes of Teutopolis fell to Bethalto Civic Memorial Monday.
Lexie Niebrugge led the Lady Shoes with nine points, while Olivia Niemerg scored seven.
Ciara Roepke scored six points, while Hope Bueker scored five. Karsyn Mette and Izzy Hardiek each scored four.
Dieterich 37, W/SS 30
The Lady Maroons of Dieterich defeated Windsor/Stew-Stras Monday, thanks to an 11-point outing from Kaitlyn Boerngen.
Brooke Locey scored nine, while Madilyn Brummer scored eight.
For the Lady Hatchets, Mikala Nichols scored 19 points. Hannah Hayes added seven.
Flora 13 5 7 9 3 = 37
Newton 9 10 2 13 5 = 39
Scoring for Flora: Brown – 2,2,1 for 2 = 11; Walden – 4,0,2 for 2 = 10;
Henson – 0,2,2 for 2 = 8; Parker – 1,0,2 for 3 = 4; Heath – 1,0 = 2;
Behnke – 1,0 = 2;
Team totals: 9 – 2 pt fg; 4 – 3 pt fg; 7 for 10 f.t
Scoring for Newton:
Jansen – 4,1,1 for 3 = 12; R. Russell – 3,0, 2 for 3 = 8;
Harris – 1,0 4 for 6 = 6; Bierman – 0,2= 6; Carr – 1,0, 2 for 2 = 4; Zumbahlen – 0,0,3 for 6 = 3;
Team totals: 9 – 2 pt fg; 3 – 3 pt fg; 12 for 17
Newton Stats
Rebounding: Carr – 7; Jansen – 6; Zumbahlen – 3
Assist: Jansen – 3;
Steals: Carr – 3; Jansen – 2
Newton improves to 16 – 5 (4-1) on the season.
Pana 18 20 21 10 69
Neoga 7 14 11 2 34
Pana: Beyers 1 2-2 4, Freeman 3 0-0 6, Hocq 4 2-4 10, Holthaus 3 1-2 7, Hicks 2 0-0 4, Denton 2 0-0 4, Keller 6 0-0 12, Edwards 0 0-1 0, Hendrickson 2 0-0 4, Hamilton 7 3-3 18
Totals: 30 8-12 69
Neoga: Partlow 1 1-2 3, Titus 2 0-0 5, Phillips 4 4-4 12, Richards 3 0-2 6, Fearday 1 0-1 3, Ramert 1 3-4 5
Totals: 12 8-13 34
3 pt FG
Pana 1 (Hamilton 1)
Neoga 2 (Titus 1, Fearday 1)
Neoga falls to 10-12 and plays host to St. Anthony on Thursday.
