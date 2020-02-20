Altamont varsity head coach Katie Lurkins wasn’t sure if it was coaching or the team having a bad night at the worst possible time as the Lady Indians fell to the Tri-County Lady Titans 52-43 Thursday evening at the Girls Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional championship game.
“Tri-County did a great job of taking away stuff that we were used,” Lurkins said. “We got tight, we got nervous. It’ll be very interesting to break down the statistics and shooting charts. It’s something to see if it was it a game plan or just a bad game on a big night.
“It wasn’t one person, or one event, or one event. It was a big night for us to not play a solid game and honestly not our game. “
The Lady Indians played behind most of the game until late in the third quarter when 6’2” senior Allyson Hardiek made two free throw attempts, tieing the game at 27. She followed that by drawing another foul and making two more free throws giving the Lady Indians a 29-27 lead. Altamont would use a strong third quarter scoring 16 points, eight from Hardiek, five from sophomore Brooke Runge, and a three by senior Mary Guse.
Tri-County would come back with back to back buckets by sophomore Bella Dudley and junior Melia Eskey giving them a 2 point edge.
The Lady Titans would take a one point lead into the fourth quarter, 37-36.
Barry and Dudley would combine for Tri-County’s 15 points in the fourth quarter – all on free throws as they would slowly pull away and stifle the Lady Indians offense. Altamont couldn’t break their defense on Hardiek and senior Rachel Jackman as the Lady Indians only scored seven fourth quarter points, four by Jackman and three Runge.
Lurkins praised her three seniors.
“Rachel bounces in to practice with a smile. She uses her athleticism and contributes in so many ways. Some nights it’s a big scoring night. Some nights in practice it’s lightening the mood. Allyson, probably of all the players I’ve coached in my sixteen years in coaching, has made the biggest transformation from freshman year to senior year,” she said. “That’s a result of her dedication to basketball to improve. Mary Guse, I remember when I came to Altamont someone said ‘Hey, there’s a little girl named Mary Guse and she loves basketball. But she loves Lady Indians even more.’ Knowing her through her four years as a player, that statement couldn’t be any more truer. She lived up to the standard that she set for herself.”
Lurkins said the result wasn’t what they wanted, but knows that they have the rest of their lives to enjoy their successes.
“Basketball is all-encompassing right now. But when we get outside of basketball, and continue through our path in life, those three are going to be very successful,” Lurkins said. “I look forward to hearing about their successes.”
For the Indians who finish the season 27-7, Brooke Runge had 13, Ellie McManaway had 10, Allyson Hardiek had 8, Rachel Jackman and Mary Guse each had six.
For Tri-County who moves on to Monday’s Super-sectional game, Tayler Barry led all scorer with 24, Melia Eskew at 10, Bella Dudley had 7, Lizzie Cox had 4, Cailynne Phillips and Kaylenn Hunt each had 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.