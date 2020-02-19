The Altamont Lady Indians will take on a familiar foe Thursday when they take on the Tri-County Titans at the IHSA Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional Championship.
"It's going to be a fast-paced game with a lot of athleticism on display," said Altamont head coach Katie Lurkins. "I think it's going to come down to of being able to play in control but still play fast, being able to rebound and make sure we're executing gameplans."
This is the second consecutive season the Titans and the Lady Indians have met with a sectional championship on the line, with the Titans using a 29-point effort from then sophomore Tayler Barry. Barry shot 53 percent for the game, but an astounding five-of-seven from three.
"Last year, both teams were stacked with a lot of talent," Lurkins said. "This year I think there's a lot of maturity on the court. It's understanding and awareness of each other with a lot of basketball IQ is the big difference from last year to this year. Tri-County is doing a good job of continuing what they were successful with last year."
While Barry has averaged 18.1 points per game this season, the Titans don't have quite the same depth as last season. Sophomore Bella Dudley is averaging 14.8 points per game, but nobody else averages above seven, while last year's team saw four players average over eight per game.
"It's definitely going to be special," said guard Mary Guse. "We got rattled last year."
The two teams did meet in the regular season, with the Lady Indians earning a 75-67 win while holding Barry to just nine points. However Bella Dudley finished with 18 points and eight rebounds.
The Lady Indians also defeated Tri-County in the sectional championship for volleyball this season, with Rachel Jackman being a major factor and could prove to be again Thursday.
"It definitely holds the same level of competition," Jackman said. "Some of them are the same from the volleyball team, but then there's a couple of girls I really want to get revenge on."
"It was tough losing to them last season," said forward Allyson Hardiek. "Hopefully we get a win. We definitely have to shoot a lot better."
The game will tip off at 7 p.m. with a trip to the Super-Sectional in Farina on the line.
