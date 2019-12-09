The Altamont Lady Indians used tremendous transition play, both offensively and defensively to help defeat the St. Anthony Bulldogs Monday 73-42 in a National Trail Conference matchup.
“From an execution standpoint, the girls did what we really had focused on,” said head coach Katie Lurkins. “We’re really trying to develop a few different tools, and tonight’s focus was our offense scoring in the paint.
“Anytime we face St. Anthony, no matter what the sport is, it’s always a rivalry game. It was a bout where are we going to be out and what kind of stamp we were going to put on it. i was happy to see once our legs were under us that we were able to get up and down the court and move the ball.”
Allyson Hardiek came out of the gate shooting for the Lady Indians, scoring the game’s first four points. St Anthony’s Riley Guy soon answered with an old-fashion 3-point play to make it 4-3.
“Allyson is doing a great job of developing her skills finishing around the rim and compliments to the rest of the team, they did a great job giving her the ball.”
But over the next four minutes, the Lady Indians went on a 10-0 run, highlighted by a hop-step lay in and a transition bucket from Brooke Runge. Rachel Jackman also had a layup and a pair of free throws as part of the run.
Runge also shined in transition on the defensive side, hustling back and twice blocking the shot of the Bulldogs player on the break to go back the other way.
“Sometimes I tease them that they forgot to transition from volleyball to basketball with all of the blocks,” Lurkins said. “But that goes back to the body control and the timing.”
Isabelle Hakman drilled a stepback jumper followed by a layup from Lucy Fearday to make it 15-7. But the Lady Indians built the lead back by going on a 6-2 run to end the quarter with the score 21-9.
“We’ve got a young group,” said St. Anthony head coach Aaron Rios. “Ever since the beginning of the season I’ve been telling them one day at a time. But 29 turnovers isn’t going to help you win a basketball game.
“Outside of that, i’m very proud that our girls competed all night. I felt we got into more of a rhythm in the second half.”
The Bulldogs scored six of the quarter’s first eight points to start the second, including a nice floater from Guy. But from that point on, the Lady Indians outscored St. Anthony 18-4 to take a 44-19 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Runge and Hardiek remained a powerful duo, combining for 19 of the 21 points scored by the Lady Indians in the quarter.
In the fourth quarter, it was Fearday who shined for the Bulldogs, scoring eight points.
The Bulldogs outscored the Lady Indians 14-8 in the fourth with a running clock after the Lady Indians had gone up by 30.
Rios believes there are good things his team can take away from a game like this.
“I think we were more patient in the second half,” Rios said. “We turned the ball over less in the second than in the first. There’s a lot to build on. I think we need to clean up our turnovers and be more consistent and work on moving the basketball a lot better than we are right now.”
Hardiek led the Lady Indians with 29 points, while Runge scored 17 points. Jackman scored 12, Ellie McManaway scored six and Mary Guse scored five. Lanie Tedrick and Ana Fulk each scored two.
For the Bulldogs, Guy led with 16 points, Fearday with 15. Anna Faber scored seven, while Hakman and Cameran Rios each scored two.
“[Riley] has been an intricate part of our whole scoring arsenal. She’s averaging just over 20 points a game,” Rios said. “Fearday as a freshman is averaging over 10 a game and had 15 tonight. For her to step in and have to play those minutes as a freshman is really impressive.”
Effingham 50, Charleston 44
The Effingham Lady Hearts earned a big Apollo Conference win Monday by defeating Charleston 50-44.
Annie Frost scored a team-high 16 points, while Taylor Armstrong had 13. Callie Feldhake scored eight, Ella Niebrugge and Hayley Diveley each scored four. Grace Bushur scored three and Sawyer Althoff scored two.
For Charleston Shae Littleford scored 33 points.
North Clay 58, Dieterich 43
The North Clay Cardinals used a 33-point performance from Madison Lovett to defeat the Lady Maroons of Dieterich. Lovett recorded her 1,000 career point in the second quarter.
Brooke Locey scored 11 points for the Movin’ Maroons, Kyla Johnson scored 10. Madilyn Brummer scored seven.
Newton 52, Edwards County 23
Scoring for Edwards County: Nelson – 2,3 = 13;
Schnepper – 0,2, 2 for 2 = 8; Jefferson – 1,0 = 2, LaFollette – 0,0, 0 for 2 = 0
Hedrick – 0,0,0 for 2 = 0.
Team totals – 3 – 2 pt fg; 5 – 3 pt fg; 2 for 6 ft
Scoring for Newton – Jansen – 3,1,4 for 6 = 13; Zumbahlen – 3,0,4 for 7 = 10;
Bierman – 1,2= 8; Carr – 3,0,1 for 2 = 7; A. Russell – 2,0,1 for 2 = 5;
Murray – 2,0 = 4; Harris 1,0 = 2; Blake – 1,0 = 2; Dobbins – 0,0,1 for 2 = 1.
Team totals – 16 – 2 pt fg; 3 – 3 pt fg; 11 for 19 f.t.
