The Altamont Lady Indians improved to 10-0 and 4-0 in National Trail Conference Play Thursday when they defeated the Bobcats of Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 73-51.
Allyson Hardiek scored a game-high 24 points, while Rachel Jackman scored 22. Nine of Hardiek’s points came in the first quarter, while eight of Jackman’s points came in the third quarter.
Brooke Runge scored 11, while Ellie McManaway scored 10. Mary Guse scored five.
For the Bobcats, Jaelyn Robertson scored 13. Gracie Heckert and Laney Morrison each scored eight. Madison Cherry added seven, Mackenzie Bunch scored six.
Newton 57, St. Anthony 34
The Newton Lady Eagles defeated St. Anthony Thursday with the help of a 22-point night from Whitney Zumbahlen.
Claire Carr scored nine, while Brooke Jansen scored seven.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Lucy Fearday scored a team-high 15, while Riley Guy scored seven. Isabelle Hakman scored four.
St. Elmo/Brownstown 41,
Patoka 36
The Eagles of St. Elmo/Brownstown defeated Patoka at the 60th Annual St. Elmo Holiday Tournament Thursday.
Man in the middle Jacob Baron was the difference in this one, going a perfect 8-for-8 from the field while going 2-for-3 from the free throw line. He rounded out his night by grabbing eight rebounds, blocking three shots and getting two steals.
Andy Goldsborough had eight points to go with 10 rebounds and four assists.
Jace McWhorter scored five, Gavyn Smith four, Bryton Pruett and Jaxson Tish each had three.
With the win, the Eagles secure a spot in the championship game Saturday night and will take on the winner of South Central and Cumberland, which tips off at 7:45 p.m. Friday.
South Central 57, Ramsey 28
The South Central Cougars defeated the Ramsey Rams at the St. Elmo Holiday Tournament Thursday.
Keenin Willshire scored 17 points, with 12 coming in the second quarter. Hunter Brandt scored 15 points, while Collin Miller scored nine.
Cumberland 2 4 4 7 — 27
Pal Hut 8 0 8 15 — 31
J. Brown: 4-0–10; M. Scott: 2-0–4; S. Carr: 3-2–8; Z. Mitchell: 1-2–5.
Rebounds: J. Brown: 1; S. Robinson; 2; M. Scott: 2; A. Becker: 1; S. Carr: 4; Z. Mitchell: 3.
Steals: Z. Mitchell: 4; S. Robinson: 1; J. Brown: 1.
