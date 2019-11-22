The Altamont Lady Indians defeated the Lady Hatchets of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 52-19.
Rachel Jackman led the team in scoring with 17, while Allyson Hardiek and Mary Guse each scored 11. Brooke Runge scored nine and Ellie McManaway had four.
For the Lady Hatchets, Hannah Hayes had six, while Mikala Nichols and Serenity Weeden each had four. Emma Sayers and Serenity Weeden each had two.
South Central 53, North Clay 38
The South Central Lady Cougars defeated the North Clay Cardinals Thursday.
Halle Smith led the Lady Cougars with 13 points. Laney Webster scored 10. Brooklyn Garrett scored nine. Kelsey Landreth scored eight.
For the Cardinals, Madison Lovett led the way with 24 points.
Newton 52, Robinson 23
Newton – 16 12 14 10 = 52
Robinson – 8 3 8 4 = 23
Scoring for Newton: Carr – 5,0 = 10, Jansen – 4,0,1 for 2 = 9; Zumbahlen – 4,0,0 for 2 = 8; A. Russell – 3,0 1 for 1 = 7; Einhorn – 3,0 = 6; Harris – 1,1 = 5; Blake – 2,0 = 4, Bierman – 1, 0 = 2, Dobbins – 0,0, 1 for 2 = 1.
“This was a great team effort tonight,” said head coach Brad Harris. “Everyone stepped up on both ends of the floor tonight. We had a very balanced attack on the offensive with nine players contributing. We need to carry that forward to next week at our Bob Kerans Tournament.”
Team totals: 23 – 2 pt fg; 1 – 3 pt fg; 3 for 7 f.t.
Neoga 65, Arcola 45
Arcola 13 13 11 8 45
Neoga 9 25 20 11 65
Neoga: Partlow 6 0-0 16, Worman 0 0-0 0, Hakman 0 2-2 2, Titus 7 0-0 17, Phillips 0 2-4 2, Stodden 0 0-0 0, Richards 2 4-4 8, Fearday 5 0-0 10, Moore 1 2-3 4, McKinney 0 0-0 0, Ramert 2 2-8 6, Kenworthy 0 0-0 0
Totals: 23 12-21 65
