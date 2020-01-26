The Altamont Lady Indians defeated the Bombers of Brownstown/St. Elmo in come-from-behind fashion Saturday, 53-46 to hoist its third National Trail Conference Trophy in a row.
“I was prepared for it to be a battle,” said Altamont head coach Katie Lurkins. “We weren’t hitting many shots. I think we were so ready that we came out a little too high strung.
“I felt that everyone throughout the game did very important jobs. I keep waiting for everybody’s job to happen at the same time.”
The Lady Indians trailed 27-22 at halftime and looked like they were going to go into the final quarter down seven after five-straight points from the Bombers put the Lady Indians down 36-29.
But in the final minute of the third, Rachel Jackman connected on a huge 3-pointer, following a made jumper from tournament MVP Allyson Hardiek to cut the deficit to 36-34.
Hardiek drilled a jumper to start the fourth quarter and tie the game 36, followed by a 3-pointer from Brooke Runge to give the Lady Indians their first lead of the night at 39-36.
The Lady Indians wouldn’t relinquish the lead and held the Bombers to just one point for the until the two-minute mark.
From there the Indians kept rolling, getting a layup and made jumper from Ellie McManaway as well as layups from Runge and Jackman to help extend the lead to 10.
The Lady Indians take home their third-straight NTC Girls Basketball title and adds to Altamont’s impressive list of achievements this school year having won the conference in both volleyball and baseball.
Runge scored 18 points while Hardiek added 15. Jackman scored nine, Mary Guse seven and McManaway four.
“Allyson Hardiek has worked so hard from freshman year to senior year and it’s a very well-deserved honor,” said Lurkins.
Runge, Hardiek and Guse were all selected to the All-Conference team.
For the Bombers, Claire Wilhour scored a game-high 20 points and was selected to the All-Conference team along with Olivia Campbell.
The remainder of the All-Conference team included Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City’s Jaelyn Robertson, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg’s Hannah Hayes, St. Anthony’s Riley Guy, Neoga’s Olivia Titus, North Clay’s Allyson Czyzewski, Neoga’s Kylee Phillips and Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City’s Carsen Burks.
CH/BC 60, St. Anthony 42
The St. Anthony Bulldogs fell to the Lady Bobcats of CH/BC in the third place game Saturday at the NTC Tournament. Riley Guy led the Bulldogs with 14 points, Lucy Fearday scored eight, Reese Jones seven, Isabelle Hakman six.
For the Bobcats, Robertson led all scorers with 26 points. Madison Cherry added 10, Lani Morrison eight, Gracie Heckert seven and Carsen Burks and Mackenzie Bunch six.
Neoga 50, North Clay 34
The Neoga Lady Indians used a 17-point performance from Titus to help defeat North Clay for fifth place.
Boys Basketball
East St. Louis 61, Effingham 52
The Effingham Flaming Hearts fell to East St. Louis Saturday at the Salem Invitational Championship.
Nate Thompson led the Hearts with 18 points, Drew Thompson with 11, Parker Wolfe 10 and Brayden Pals three.
Nate Thompson and Wolfe were each chosen to the All-Tournament First Team with Drew Thompson making the Second Team.
Carbondale 65, Teutopolis 45
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes fell to Carbondale Saturday in the third place game of the Salem Invitational.
The Shoes were within striking distance at half, down by just eight, but was only able to score five points in the third quarter and went into the fourth trailing 50-27.
Evan Wermert led the Shoes with 15 points, while Evan Addis scored eight. Jordan Hardiek scored six, Mitch Hardiek five, Jack Poelker four and Matthew Deters three, Max Niebrugge and Dylan Pruemer each with two.
Dieterich 54, South Central 45
The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons used a 21-point outing from Cole Niebrugge to help defeat the South Central Cougars Saturday.
Bryce Budde scored 13 points, while Pete Britton and Derek Kuhl each had eight. Collin Hartke scored two.
For the Cougars, Keenin Willshire scored 16 points while Chase Dodson and Hunter Brandt each scored nine. Collin Miller added eight.
