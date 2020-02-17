Altamont’s Ellie McManaway provided a steady foundation for the Lady Indians as they sorted themselves out against Central A&M and eventually pulling out a 62-50, in their Class 1A Casey-Westfield sectional semifinal Monday evening.
“We were ready to, chomping at the bit,” Altamont varsity head coach Katie Lurkins said. “We came out a little too geared up for ourselves.”
The sophomore scored six second quarter points and a had crucial block giving Altamont time to adjust to the Lady Raiders pressure on teammates Allyson Hardiek and Rachel Jackman.
“In the first half, Ellie had some putbacks and inside rebounds. In the second half we switched and rotated defensively as we didn’t want to get Allyson (Hardiek) in foul trouble,” Lurkins said. “Ellie did an amazing job on Channing Reed and getting her out of position so she wasn’t comfortable in receiving the ball. Her consistency throughout the game kept us on that uphill climb to success.”
The Lady Raiders stormed out to a 4-0 lead on based on an uptempo pace set up by baskets from Channing Reed and Mikayla Denton.
Altamont junior sharpshooter, Brooke Runge responded with a three-pointer to cut the lead to one. McManaway blocked a Lady Raider shot attempt which came into Altamont’s possession. McManaway’s found the ball again in her hands, this time on the offensive end, and making a basket giving the Lady Indians a 5-4 lead.
Central A&M took an 11-7 advantage into the second quarter. Lady Raider senior McKenna Denton started the scoring in the second with a bucket and foul doubling their lead to 14-7.
McManaway once again came to the rescue being aggressive going into the paint and drawing a foul, making both free throw attempts.
The teams trade baskets for the majority of the second quarter until Hardiek swished a 15-foot jump shot cutting the Lady Raider lead to 22-21 with less than a minute and half remaining in the half. Altamont took the lead on free-throws by senior guard Mary Guse before Runge nailed a three-point deep from the far left side extending the Lady Indians lead to 26-22 with just 37 seconds remaining.
Central A&M’s Hannah Schinzler drew a foul and sank both free-throws just six seconds later and teammate junior Victoria Billups continued the pressure drawing a foul and making one of two free-throws giving Altamont a 26-25 halftime lead.
“We talked about how we executed successfully only 4 of those sixteen minutes,” Lurkins said. “We talked about to putting together a strong next 16 minutes.”
Lurkins attributed the second half surge to assistant coach Chris Guse adjusting the offensive game plan that allowed Hardiek and senior Rachel Jackman to put up a combined 25 half points while limiting the Lady Raiders to just 8 third quarter points.
For Central A&M who finish the season at 22-10, Mikayla Denton had 11; Lanie Sams and Channing Reed each had 9; McKenna Denton had 7; Julia Braundmeier and Hannah Schinzler each had 6; and Victoria Billups had 3.
For Altamont who continue on at 26-6, Allyson Hardiek had 20; Brooke Runge had 16; Rachel Jackman had 12; Ellie McManaway had 8; and Mary Guse had 6.
In the game prior, the Bombers of Brownstown/St. Elmo suffered a heartbreaking 52-51 loss to Tri-County.
The game was tied at 51 with the clock winding down with Tri-County looking to take the last shot when Thaylee Barry was fouled with .5 seconds remaining. She missed the first but drained the second to eliminate the Bombers from the postseason.
Claire Wilhour led the Bombers with 15 points, while Olivia Campbell scored 14. Natalie Oberlink scored six, while Jade Whitehead, Natelly Beall, and Laney Baldridge each scored four. Audrey Wilhour scored two.
The Bombers end the season at 23-9.
