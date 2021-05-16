The Effingham Lady Hearts used back-to-back home runs from Jaidi Davis and Riley Cunningham to help defeat the Mattoon Green Wave in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday, 10-6.
The win came after a 10-0 loss in five innings the first game.
Mattoon looked like they were going to keep running with momentum after plating two first-inning runs.
But Effingham was able to score one in the bottom of the first. Davis drew a two-out walk and came in to score on a double from Emma Hardiek.
The first two Lady Hearts went down in order in the bottom of the second before Abby Cunningham reached on an error. Daelyn Dunston drew a on a 10-pitch at-bat to extend the inning.
Grace Bushur came up with a two-out single that allowed Cunningham to score and tie the game at two.
Riley Cunningham drew a walk to load the bases for Davis, who was able to drive in Dunston and Bushur on a double to make it 4-2.
The Lady Hearts were able to capitalize on Mattoon’s second run of the inning when Hardiek reached on a ground ball, allowing Riley Cunningham to score to make it 5-2.
After Mattoon cut the Effingham lead to two, on an RBI ground out in the top of the third, Effingham loaded the bases in the bottom-half of the inning on another two errors by Mattoon, with one out, but couldn’t add some insurance to their lead.
The score remained the same until Effingham added to the leas in the bottom of the fifth, when Abby Cunningham scored on an error to make it 6-3.
After Bushur drew a walk, Riley Cunningham homered to make it 8-3. Davis followed with a home run of her own to make it 9-3.
The Hearts weren’t done however, as Hardiek walked. Elena Niebrugge courtesy-ran and got to second on a wild pitch. Taylor Armstrong added to the lead with a double, scoring Niebrugge.
Riley Cunningham earned the complete-game win in the circle, allowing six runs, three earned, and struck out one.
The Teutopolis Lady Shoes dropped both games of the Apollo Conference doubleheader to Mt. Zion Saturday.
Their comeback attempt fell short in the first game, falling 6-4.
Lexie Niebrugge was 1-for-4 at the plate with a team-high two RBIs.
Emily Konkel was 2-for-3 with a triple, while Estella Mette was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Erin Althoff was 1-for-3 with a single and RBI.
In the second game, the Lady Shoes came back from a 3-0 deficit in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.
Mette was hit by a pitch with one out in the bottom of the seventh. Mallory Stone ran for Mette and advanced to third on a double from Danielle Sarchet.
Althoff drove Stone in on a sacrifice fly to make it 3-1. Konkel followed with a triple to drive in Sarchet and make it a one-run game.
A single from Niebrugge drove in Konkel to tie the game.
But Mt. Zion was able to break the tie in the top of the eighth.
Teutopolis had a good start to the bottom of the inning when Kaylee Niebrugge led off with a double, but the Lady Shoes weren’t able to move the runner, falling 4-3.
The Teutopolis baseball fell to Mt. Zion 4-2 and 7-6.
Sam Bushur was 2-for-4 with two RBIs at the plate. Evan Wermert was 3-for-4 with a double.
In the second game, the Wooden Shoes were able to take a late lead after a four-run sixth inning. But Mt. Zion scored two in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at five.
The Wooden Shoes took the one-run lead when Dylan Pruemer drove in Kayden Althoff with a sacrifice fly to take a 6-5 lead. But Mt. Zion was able to walk it off in the bottom of the eighth to earn the win.
Pruemer was 1-for-2 with two RBIs, while Sam Bushur was 1-for-1 with two RBIs.
Cade Buehnerkemper was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Mitch Althoff drove in a run as well.
The Effingham Flaming Hearts dropped both games of a doubleheader to the Mattoon Green Wave Saturday in Apollo Conference action.
Gauge Massey was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Joe Matteson, Jackson Lee, Gabe Eaton and Max Nelson all notched singles.
In the second game, the Flaming Hearts fell 14-13 after holding a 13-6 lead after five innings. But Mattoon scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth and three in the bottom of the seventh.
Lee drove in two runs on a 2-for-3 day at the plate with a double, a walk and three runs scored.
Joe Matteson was 2-for-3 with a triple and RBI, while Dylan Cunningham was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Josh McDevitt, Quest Hull, Christian Raddatz and Preston Latch each drove in one run.
