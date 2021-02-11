Following a loss to the Lincoln Railsplitters Thursday evening, the Effingham Lady Hearts have dropped to 2-3 on the shortened season.
“We’ve been behind in every game, and we’ve come back,” Schafer said. “We just cant dig ourselves that big of a hole. We just have to be more consistent. We need to come out with a little more energy and fight.
“I thought we handled ourselves very well in the Mattoon game. To [the team’s] credit, we talked about at halftime what we had to do better and try and focus on winning the first four minutes, second four minutes, third four minutes and fourth four minutes and we won all four of those, but wasn’t enough to get back to where we needed to be.”
Despite the loss slipping the team below .500, Schafer says he loves coaching this team.
“They’ve been a lot of fun,” Schafer said. “They pay attention, do what you ask them to do. We just have to be a little more mentally tougher and physically tougher.
“We’ve done a lot of really really good things, especially not having a month to practice before the season starts. That probably would’ve helped on some of those things.”
While the lack of preparation time has impacted all of the teams, Schafer admits it’s been tough and that different coaches with different philosophies approached it different.
“You basically had to pick your poison on what you wanted to try and prepare for before the season and then go from there,” Schafer said. “That kind of put us in a tough bind. But we’re playing with house money. We get to play 15-18 games we didn’t think we were going to get in.
“I feel bad for the seniors, but at the same time our younger kids are getting time out there and these games are going to do nothing but help us. We’ve just got to keep learning from them all, I just prefer learning from them and winning.”
Schafer also mentions how tough competing in the Apollo Conference is year-to-year.
“In the conference we play in, everyone is good,” Schafer said. “One year when I coached a few years back, we were the worst team in the league record wise at 15-16. The worst team in the conference was one game under .500 and that’s ridiculous.
“You have to be prepared to play every night and work on getting better. Maybe try and find more of an identity. I don’t know if we really know where our points are going to come from.”
Schafer also mentions the difficulties in terms of goal setting.
“That’s probably part of the problem,” Schafer said. “When you get something thrown together like this and you’re told you’re starting in a week, there’s no end result, so it kind of takes away from the end goal. Everything is different.
“I don’t even know if we talked about goals we wanted to achieve. We’re just trying to get better every game. My kids are really smart, do what we ask them to do. We just have to get off to a quicker start. We’ve shown no matter how far down we get that we can come back. All of the teams we’re playing are good.”
