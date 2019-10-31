The Effingham Lady Hearts fell to the Charleston Lady Trojans Thursday in three sets in the IHSA Class 3A Charleston Regional championship.
“Our kids worked hard,” said head coach Laurie Bohnhoff. “Charleston has a great hitter and have a nice team over there. You can’t give enough credit for the way they played.
“I thought we played some real hard and aggressive points in the second set, so I’m proud of the kids for that.”
From the word go, the Lady Hearts had a tough challenge on its hands, as Charleston’s Katrina Blase and Keren Masangu, both at 6-feet tall, made it tough for Effingham to hit the ball over or around them at the net. Masangu had three blocks in the first set alone.
“They’ve got some really nice blocking,” Bohnhoff said. “We still went after them. We were trying to look for spots to tip to and try and go around them a little bit better.
“They’re tough to go around. They’re so far above the net. When their good right side was up there blocking, we tried to go right side middle a little bit more.”
The two teams were even early in the set, but the Trojans used a pair of kills from Blase and Natalie Coartney to build a 19-13 lead before taking the set 25-16.
In the second set, the Lady Hearts hit better as well as taking advantage of errors by the Lady Trojans to build a 13-8 lead, but three kills and a block from Blase helped the Lady Trojans catch up at 13-12.
Both teams were also assessed a number of double hit violations, with Effingham being called on more than 10.
“I thought it was a tough game to get in the flow of the game” said Bohnhoff. “A lot of calls to make it tough.”
The two teams exchanged points until Effingham’s Alexis Chrappa’s kill put the Lady Hearts up 18-17 and again a play later to extend the lead to three. After Chrappa put the Hearts up 23-18, the Lady Trojans were assessed back-to-back double hit violations to set up the set point, which Jacy Boatman earned to help even the match at one set apiece.
In the third set, Blase had two kills to open as well as two by Abby Kallis to go up 4-0. But they followed with three straight errors to bring the hearts back to within one.
But from there, Blase came up with a kill and a block followed by three straight errors from the Lady Hearts to put Effingham down six. Chrappa and Kennedy Sowell came up with back-to-back kills to cut the deficit to four before the Hearts were assessed two more two-hit violations as well as two hitting errors.
With the score at 14-6, Kallis went on a streak of four consecutive aces to give the Lady Trojans a 18-6 lead before a kill from Chrappa got the Hearts back on track.
Both teams responded with serving errors before Boatman came up with a block to make it 19-10. After a pair of Charleston errors and a kill from Blase, Chrappa came up with a kill to make it an eight-point game at 21-13, but that’s as close as they would get, as Blase earned two more kills before the Lady Trojans earned the match point on an error from the Lady Hearts at 25-14.
The Lady Hearts end the season with a record of 18-18.
“We probably were up and down this year,” Bohnhoff said. “We beat Mahomet early in the season and they went on to win our conference, which is a tough conference. We had some games where we thought we should handle and we’d lose to them. It was our youth and hitting.
“It’s something to remember them by, but something that in the next couple of years, we should see a lot of W’s come out of this group.”
