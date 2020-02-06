The Effingham Lady Hearts fell to the Mattoon Green Wave Thursday 63-32 in an Apollo Conference matchup.
“[Mattoon] played really well,” said Effingham head coach Jeff Schafer. “And we didn’t match their intensity. There was one foul shot taken the whole game, so that just shows you how we weren’t aggressive enough and didn’t attack enough.
“I thought they did a good job of keeping our younger kids off balance by switching up their defenses a lot. When we attacked I thought we played okay.”
The task was going to be tough from the word go, as the Green Wave came into the contest 22-5 and sat atop the conference at 9-0.
The Lady Hearts got down 11-2 early, but battled back after a made three and layup from Hayley Diveley to cut the deficit down to four at 11-7.
But the Green Wave responded with two made 3-pointers from sophomore Mallory Ramage as well as a layup from Delainey Bryant to put the Green Wave up 19-7 at the end of one.
“We held those two to 11-for-37 the last time we played them,” Schafer said. “But that press got us. They pressed us and pressed us and pressed us. I didn’t care what the score was. I’m glad they were pressing us because we have to get better at it. We can’t simulate that in practice.
“Our kids did a bad job of going to the right spots. We took three timeouts to draw up where they were supposed to go and we didn’t go out there and do what we were supposed to do. The biggest disappointment is that we’ve played seven and a half out of eight good games in a row.”
The second quarter was plagued with turnovers for the Lady Hearts, with the full court pressure of the Green Wave being too much, leading to fast break layups for Bryant, who finished the half with 14.
The Lady Hearts managed to score 10 points in the quarter, but couldn’t find a rhythm with the pressure of the Green Wave, leading to a 41-17 halftime deficit.
The Lady Hearts scored the first four points of the second half off layups from Sawyer Althoff and Taylor Armstrong to cut the deficit back to 20. The two sides finished even for the third quarter, both scoring 10 points to head into the fourth quarter with a score of 51-27.
In the fourth, Ramage kept taking it at the Effingham defense, getting some tough layups to fall before hitting a three as her last shot to finish the game and lead all scorers with 24 points.
The Lady Hearts fall to 12-15 and 4-6 in Apollo Conference play.
Up next, the Lady Hearts will travel to take on Charleston at 7 p.m. Monday.
Brownstown/St. Elmo 67, St. Anthony 56
The Bombers of Brownstown/St. Elmo proved too much for the St. Anthony Bulldogs Thursday.
It was a one-point game entering the fourth quarter at 42-41 in favor of the Bombers, but the Bombers edged the Bulldogs by outscoring them 25-15 in the fourth.
All five starters for the Bombers were in double figures, with Olivia Campbell and Claire Wilhour each scoring 17 points.
Freshman Jade Whitehead and Natalie Oberlink each scored 11 points while Laney Baldrige scored 10.
For the Bulldogs, Riley Guy led all scorers with 23 points. Reese Jones added 13 while while Grace Karolewicz scored nine. Lucy Fearday added eight.
Altamont 62, CORL 33
The Altamont Lady Indians defeated Christ Our Rock Lutheran Thursday.
Brooke Runge scored a game-high 19 points, including three makes from 3-point land.
Allyson Hardiek scored 17 points while Rachel Jackman added 14.
Mary Guse scored nine while Remi Miller added three.
Neoga 58, Dieterich 47
The Neoga Lady Indians defeated the Movin’ Maroons of Dieterich Thursday with the help of a 23-point outing from Olivia Titus.
Sydney Richards scored 12 while Audrey Ramert scored nine. Avery Fearday scored six.
For the Maroons, Brooke Locey scored 13 while Faith Aherin scord 11 and Kyla Johnson scored eight.
