The Effingham volleyball team fell to Charleston in an Apollo Conference home contest Tuesday, 2-1 (20-25, 25-22, 23-25).
Samantha Urch led Effingham with 11 kills. She also had 11 digs, behind only Jacy Boatman, who had 18, and Sawyer Althoff who had 12.
Boatman and Kennedy Sowell each had six kills. Ali Davis had 12 assists and six digs. Sowell also had six blocks. Boatman and Urch each had two aces. Torri Budde had 11 assists.
Altamont 2, Dieterich 0
The Altamont Lady Indians defeated the Movin’ Maroons of Dieterich Tuesday, 2-0 (25-14, 25-11).
Brooke Runge and Ellie McManaway each had five kills. McManaway had 20 assists and two blocks.
The Effingham Flaming Hearts overcame a 2-0 first-half deficit to defeat the Teutopolis Wooden Shoes Tuesday, 3-2.
Osvaldo Angel, Victor Carillo and Bryan Angel all scored for the Hearts. Goalkeeper Brandon Duncan ended with six saves.
In other soccer action, the Altamont Indians defeated St. Anthony 6-0 to improve to 4-0.
Tucker Short got the scoring started with a goal with 25:34 remaining in the half to jump ahead 1-0. Short doubled his money when he scored off a set up from Noah Klimpel just over two-and-a-half minutes later.
With 15:40 remaining in the half, Isaac Crow scored to make the Altamont lead three before scoring another goal four-and-a-half minutes later to give the Indians a 4-goal halftime lead.
Jack Miller scored a pair of second-half goals just four minutes apart to help give the Indians a 6-0 win.
Brennyn Abendroth had the clean sheet, not allowing a goal and saved six shots.
