The Effingham Lady Hearts volleyball team defeated Newton Friday in two sets, 25-13, 25-19.
Kennedy Sowell and Sam Urch each finished with a team-high six kills, while Jacy Boatman had five.
Hayley Dively led the way in assists with 14 and three aces. Boatman led the way in digs with eight, while Olivia Martin and Alexis Chrappa each had six.
Up next, the Lady Hearts will play at St. Anthony Tuesday for the annual Pink Out Night.
For the Lady Eagles, Maddi Hemrich led the team with four kills, three aces and six assists. Taryn Johnson had three kills and two assists.
Kelsi Geltz led the way with eight digs, while Johnson had six.
South Central 2, St. Anthony 0
For the Lady Cougars were led by Halle Smith, who had a team-high seven kills. Kelsey Landreth had four and Sydnee Garrett had three.
Katie Shumate had six assists and one ace.
The South Central Lady Cougars defeated St. Anthony in a National Trail Conference matchup 28-26, 25-22.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Ada Rozene had five ills, while Taylor Ritz had four.
Kyra Swearingen had 10 assists and seven points.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 2, Central A&M 0
The Lady Hatchets of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Central A&M in the season opener Thursday, 27-25, 25-17.
Mackinzee Reynolds and Karlie Bean each had 10 kills while Hannah Hayes and Brianna Hewing each had five.
Lexi Domzalski had 25 assists, while Hayes had eight.
Anna Schlechte had 25 digs, while Reynolds had 13, Jessica Rauch had nine and Domzalski had eight.
“What a way to start the season,” said Lady Hatchets head coach Ronda Schlechte. “We Obviously still have some kinks to iron out, but we had a lot of really nice play.
“We had to fight for every point, so it was an intense night. This team has a lot of potential and I can’t wait to see how they progress.”
Effingham 7, Olney 1
The Effingham soccer team defeated Olney at the Charleston Red & Gold Tournament Thursday.
“In the first ten minutes of play, we managed to score two quick goals,” said Effingham head coach Weston Peno. “From there, we finished the first half with five goals. Our team passed really well and maintained momentum for a good portion of the first half.
“In the second, we went out a bit sluggish, but managed to regain control. We then scored two more goals. My goalie secured the ball and made phenomenal plays.”
Oswaldo Angel scored a hat trick with three goals, Parker Singer had two goals, while Tucker Moeller and Hugo Carillo each had one.
Teutopolis 4, Neoga 2
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes defeated the Neoga Indians Thursday 4-2.
Trenton Schwerdt was 2-for-2 with two singles and a walk, while Mitch Hemmen drove in two runs with a double.
Brady McMahon also drove in a run with a single.
Isaac Walk homered for the Indians, while the other run they scored was unearned.
Luke Ungrund earned the win on the mound, allowing one run on one hit over 3 1/3 innings while striking out five.
