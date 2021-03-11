The Effingham Lady Hearts used a combined 30 points from Annie Frost (17) and Madison Mapes (13) to help defeat Mattoon Thursday evening.
Sawyer Althoff scored nine points, while Taylor Armstrong added six. Peyton Budde and Meredith Schaefer each scored three.
Teutopolis 52, Mt. Zion 32
The Teutopolis Lady Shoes defeated Mt. Zion in Apollo Conference action Thursday.
Lexie Niebrugge scored 22 points and had five rebounds, while Kaylee Niebrugge scored 11 and had six rebounds an assist and a steal.
Kaitlyn Schumacher scored eight and had eight rebounds, Isabella Hardiek six and seven rebounds, and Grace Tegeler three and three assists. Summer Wall scored two.
St. Anthony 60, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 43
The St. Anthony Bulldogs used 44 combined points from Riley Guy (22) and Lucy Fearday (20) to help defeat the Bobcats of Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Thursday night in the NTC Champions Night Shootout.
Fearday made her living at the free throw line, draining 12-of-17 from the charity stripe. Guy had five two-point field goals as well as four from 3-point land.
Grace Karolewicz scored six, while Stacie Vonderheide and Laney Coffin each scored four. Izzy Hakman and Anna Faber each scored two.
For the Bobcats, Lani Morrison led with 15, while Gracie Heckert scored 13.
Marissa Summers and Carsen Burks each scored four, Mackenzie Bunch three, Madison Wojcik two, and Harleigh Bunch and Ruby Stuckemeyer each had one.
The loss ends the Bobcats’ season at 6-9 and 3-5 in conference play.
The win for the Bulldogs ends their season at 6-7 while going 6-3 in conference play.
South Central 42, Brownstown/St. Elmo 31
The South Central Cougars used 14 points from Brooklyn Garrett Thursday night to help defeat Brownstown/St. Elmo in the Champions Night Shootout Thursday.
Halle Smith scored 13 points, while Laney Webster scored nine. Kayli Swift scored four, while Sierra Arnold scored two.
For the Bombers, Natelly Beal led with 12 points. Audrey Wilhour scored six and Olivia Campbell five. Sydney Stine scored four, while Anna Stine and Lexi Seabaugh each scored two.
Shelbyville 66, Dieterich 36
The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons fell to Shelbyville Thursday evening.
Kaitlyn Boerngen scored 20 of Dieterich’s 36 points.
Cortney Brummer scored six, while Emily Bloemer scored four. Brooke Locey finished with three, Olivia Brummer two, and Morgan Esker one.
