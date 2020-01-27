The Effingham Lady Hearts defeated Taylorville Monday 45-37 for an Apollo Conference win.
Ella Niebrugge led all scorers with 13 points, while Annie Frost scored 12 points and had 11 rebounds for a double-double, including seven offensive rebounds.
Hayley Diveley scored eight points, Taylor Armstrong added seven and Grace Bushur scored five.
Brownstown/St. Elmo 52, North Clay 50
The Bombers of Brownstown/St. Elmo narrowly edged North Clay in a National Trail Conference game.
Claire Wilhour led all scorers with 21 points, including nine in the fourth quarter. Natalie Oberlink added 17 points and 16 rebounds. Audrey Wilhour added five.
For the Cardinals, Madison Lovett scored 20 points. Maleah Holkenbrink added nine. Chloe Lewis and Brooke Kincaid each added eight.
Cumberland 6 13 4 7 — 30
Arcola 6 7 10 17 — 40
Cumberland
S. Robinson: 1-1–3; A. Becker: 1-0–2; S. Carr: 4-2–10; Z. Mitchell: 4-7–15.
Rebounds: J. Brown: 2; H. Brassard: 1; S. Robinson: 2; A. Becker: 2; K. Stults: 3; S. Carr: 8; Z. Mitchell: 7.
Assists: J. Brown: 2; S. Robinson: 1; A. Becker: 1; K. Stults: 1.
Steals: H. Brassard: 2; S. Robinson: 1; A. Becker: 1; S. Carr: 1; Z. Mitchell: 2.
Neoga 7 9 19 17 52
CHBC 11 12 8 11 42
Neoga: Partlow 2 0-0 5, Titus 9 7-7 29, Phillips 2 1-6 5, Stodden 0 0-0 0, Richards 3 0-0 6, Fearday 1 0-0 2, Moore 0 0-0 0, Ramert 1 3-5 5
Totals: 17 11-18 52
CHBC: Robertson 2 0-0 4, Heckert 5 0-1 10, Burks 1 2-4 4, Lorton 1 0-0 2, Morrison 3 0-0 6, Bunch 0 2-4 2, Wojcik 4 3-4 12, Cherry 1 0-0 2
Totals: 17 7-15 42
3 pt FG
Neoga 5 (Titus 4, Partlow 1)
CHBC 1 (Wojcik 1)
Newton 56, Red Hill 31
The Newton Eagles defeated Red Hill Monday at the Little Illini Conference Tournament.
Kyle Schafer led all scorers with 22 points, while Justin Zumbahlen added 10 and Aaron Einhorn scored six.
Noah Wright scored six, while Seth Weber and Parker Eaton each scored four. Mitchell Zumbahlen and Jerald Eckl each scored two.
Up next, the Eagles will take on Paris Wednesday.
