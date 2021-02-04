The Effingham Lady Hearts earned a conference road victory Thursday when they defeated the Taylorville Tornadoes 39-25.
The game was close early on, with the Flaming Hearts holding just a three-point lead after the first quarter 7-4 and at halftime 17-14.
Taylor Armstong led the Lady Hearts with 10 points, scoring four of her points in the third when they outscored the Tornadoes 13-8.
Effingham made just one field goal in the fourth quarter, but made seven of their 10 free throw attempts while holding the Tornadoes to one field goas as well, but didn’t allow them to get to the line, outscoring Taylorville 9-3 in the final stretch.
Effingham will play Mattoon on the road Saturday at 1 p.m. before returning home to host Teutopolis Monday in the home opener.
Neoga 63, Dieterich 27
The Neoga Indians improved to 2-0 Thursday, defeating the Dieterich Movin’ Maroons.
Kylee Phillips led with 16 points with Sydney Richards scoring 15, 13 coming in the first quarter.
Avery Fearday scored 11 points, while Audrey Ramert added nine. Trista Moore scored six, Abbi Hatton four, and Allison Worman two.
For Dieterich, Madilyn Brummer scored nine, Emily Bloemer eight, Kaitlyn Boerngen six and Miley Britton two.
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 63, Brownstown/St. Elmo 39
The Bobcats of Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City defeated the Bombers of Brownstown/St. Elmo Thursday.
Gracie Heckert led all scorers with 18 points and secured 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Mackenzie Bunch scored 14 and Carsen Burks added 13. Lani Morrison scored eight, Madison Wojcik scored four, and Marissa Summers scored two.
For the Bombers, Olivia Campbell and Audrey Wilhour each scored 11. Sydney Stine scored five, Laney Bladridge scored two, Natelly Beal scored one. Ireland scored six.
Teutopolis 59, Lincoln 36
The Teutopolis Lady Shoes earned an Apollo Conference win over Lincoln Thursday in a road contest.
Full statistics were not available by press time.
