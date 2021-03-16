The Effingham Lady Hearts earned a 2-0 (25-21, 28-26) win over the Teutopolis Lady Shoes Tuesday in an Apollo Conference contest.
The win was career victory number one for Effingham head coach Theresa Vogt, who took over the position after Laurie Bohnhoff stepped down.
“I didn’t even think about it,” Vogt said. “I just see it as a win. The girls were hyped for the game. They wanted to come in and beat T-town and knew what they had to do. I didn’t really do a whole lot, they did all of the work.”
It was the first game of the season for both teams, and both coaches mentioned how tough it was to prepare for the season with just seven practices.
“I don’t like spending a big portion of my practice working on offense, and yet we have because of the situation,” said Teutopolis head coach Tim Mills. “We had seven practices and with basketball we didn’t have the whole group. I was disappointed we weren’t able to execute more of our offense. I’ve never been this unprepared for a season because we didn’t have all of our preseason things.”
“We’re doing really good with communication considering the fact we only had seven practices,” Vogt said. “We’ve had one practice where everyone was actually at the gym because everybody had stuff going on. They had basketball, AAU basketball, travel softball. But they did a nice job at fighting through and not giving up.”
The two teams were neck-and-neck early on until Teutopolis was able to capitalize on some errors by Effingham and a kill from Hannah Rodgers put the Lady Shoes up 13-9.
But Effingham battled back with a pair of kills and a big block at the net from Kennedy Sowell. Coupled with a pair of Teutopolis errors, the Lady Hearts took a 14-13 lead. They kept momentum and used a pair of kills from Jacy Boatman to extend the lead to 20-15.
This time, Teutopolis battled back. Carly Michels got a kill to cut the deficit to four. Effingham had a passing error before the two teams exchanged service errors to make it 21-18. Now serving, Michels cut the lead to two on an ace to make it 21-19. But it wouldn’t be enough, as Effingham used a pair of Teutopolis errors, including one for the set point to win 25-21.
It was Effingham who jumped out to a quick second-set lead at 6-3 after a pair of kills from Samantha Urch, a block from Sawyer Althoff and kill from Sowell. Teutopolis got back in it with a kill from Michels, a block from Abby Niemerg, and three consecutive hitting errors to tie things at eight. An ace from Michels put the Lady Shoes ahead 9-8.
From there, the two teams were back and forth until Teutopolis held a 23-20 lead.
Boatman earned a kill for the Lady Hearts, followed by a hitting error and too many touches by the Lady Shoes to tie the set at 23. A kill from Michels put the Lady Shoes ahead 24-23, but the ensuing serve went into the net to tie things at 24.
A passing error from the Lady Hearts put the Lady Shoes back ahead by one, but Teutopolis committed another serving error to tie things at 25.
After an Effingham hitting error gave Teutopolis a 26-25 lead, a call was made against Teutopolis that tied things at 26 on a kill attempt by Effingham. Both head coaches had different renditions of what the call was and what happened.
“What they were trying to decide was who touched it last and if it touched the antenna or not,” Vogt said. “If it touches the antenna it’s out of bounds. What they were trying to say was that it touched the antenna off of T-town’s side and so it went out on them. They were just the last to touch it.”
“I don’t know what she called,” Mills said. “Both sides knew the ball didn’t go over the net, so the they all quit, but the ref didn’t blow the whistle. The Effingham girl punched it over the net, which was four [hits], then she called four on us and we only hit it twice.
“But it was one play. It didn’t cost us the match. What cost us the match was we missed the zone we were supposed to be serving at and allowed them to set their better hitter and they scored. You try to put them in a position where they can’t do what they like to do and they’re trying to do the same to you.”
With the score tied again at 26, Sowell earned a kill to make it 27-26 before Teutopolis hit the ball out of bounds on the ensuing sequence to give the Lady Hearts a 28-26 second-set win.
Effingham improves to 1-0 overall and in the Apollo while Teutopolis drops to 0-1 overall and in the Apollo.
