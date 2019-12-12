The Effingham Lady Hearts defeated the Taylorville Tornadoes Thursday for a 41-29 Apollo Conference win.
It wasn’t an easy win, as the Flaming Hearts had plenty of chances within three feet that they just couldn’t get the right roll or touch.
“I was very happy with how they just stuck with it,” said Effingham head coach Jeff Schafer. “We didn’t let our offense affect our defense.
“In the locker room, we talked about how we did what we talked about in practice defensively, we just need to make our simple shots. But the positive thing is we got those shots.”
Effingham’s Annie Frost scored four of the team’s first six points, with Taylor Armstrong scoring the other two. A steal and layup from Taylorville’s Courtney Gideon brought the Tornadoes within one at 6-5, but a three from Sawyer Althoff and a pair of baskets from Frost and Armstrong put the Hearts up 11-7. Hayley Diveley also found Frost on a great backdoor pass to help the Hearts go up 13-9 at the end of one.
The two teams combined for just 12 points in the second quarter, with Frost scoring four of Effingham’s seven, with the other three coming on a 3-pointer from Callie Feldhake.
But the Hearts defense came up in spots it needed to, holding the Tornadoes to just two made field goals to go into halftime up 20-14.
“We know there’s going to be times with our younger players, Taylor [Armstrong] is the only one with real varsity experience,” said Schafer. “But no one cares now, we’re getting 25 percent into the season now and we’ve got to grow up.
“I thought there were times tonight where we didn’t match the intensity of how it started getting a little rougher out there, and we didn’t respond to that very well.”
Taylorville came out strong to start the third quarter, with Summer Brandis drilling a 3-pointer, followed by a layup from Haylee Sagle to cut the Hearts lead to one.
But Diveley responded with a three of her own next time down the floor, followed by a pair of makes at the free throw line before draining her second three of the quarter to help the Lady Hearts to a 30-21 lead going into the final quarter.
The Lady Hearts got a boost from Ella Niebrugge to start the fourth, converting on back-to-back putbacks to make it 34-23 in favor of the Hearts.
Alerina Letniku drilled a 3-pointer to cut the Lady Hearts lead to single digits, but just as she did in the third, Diveley responded with a three of her own to put the Hearts back up 11.
While Taylorville hit a three with just under a minute left, to cut it back to single digits, the Lady Hearts got a basket from Frost to go up 10 and a steal and layup from Feldhake in the closing second sealed the 41-29 win.
“We have to continue getting better every day,” Schafer said.
Frost led the team with 14 points, while Diveley had 11, Feldhake 5, Ella Niebrugge four, Althoff with three, Armstrong and Sam Urch each had two.
The win improves the Lady Hearts to 5-3 and 2-1 in Apollo Conference play.
