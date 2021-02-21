The Newton Lady Eagles have been streaky at times this season.
Entering the week of February 22 with a 4-3 record, all of their wins have come in streaks.
They started the season with back-to-back wins over Dieterich 40-24 and Vandalia 61-49, but fell to Paris, which currently sits atop the Little Illini Conference, and lost at home to Neoga, which currently sits atop the National Trail Conference.
But they got back on track with back-to-back wins over St. Anthony, 41-37 and a blowout win over conference foe Red Hill in blowout fashion 54-13.
“The girls did a great job of responding today,” said head coach Brad Harris after the St. Anthony win. “They struggled on Thursday night, but bounced back with a great effort today. I am proud of the way they worked together, especially in the 2nd and 3rd quarters when we outscored them 25 to 10.”
“The girls responded very well after being off for a few days due to the weather,” Harris said following the win over Red Hill. “Their experience and leadership set the tone for the game. We are very proud of the team effort tonight and their willingness to share the ball.”
In their most recent game however, they fell to the Lady Indians of Altamont.
“The girls battled for the whole game. I am proud of their effort. We could put together a strong 3 or 4 minutes at a time. We just need to build on that and put it together for a longer run. These girls will continue to work hard to get there.”
The Eagles have now played the top three teams in the NTC and have one game against Neoga remaining as well.
Whitney Zumbahlen currently leads the team in scoring and has double digits in all but three games this season and has put up a game-high 25 points against Vandalia.
