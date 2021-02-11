The St. Anthony Lady Bulldogs defeated the Dieterich Movin’ Maroons Thursday 48-35 for a National Trail Conference win.
The Lady Bulldogs were without Lucy Fearday in this one, who was out with an undisclosed injury. It remains to be seen how much time she will be out for.
But the Bulldogs were able to start the game on a 9-0 run, with Grace Karolewicz hitting a pair of free throws for their first points of the night. That was followed with back-to-back layups from Riley Guy.
Dieterich’s Brooke Locey got an and-one layup to go and converted at the line to make it 9-3 at the end of one.
After combining for 12 points through the first quarter, the two combined for 22 in the second quarter.
Riley Guy drilled a pair of threes to give her six for the quarter to give her 10 at the half, while Reese Jones converted a pair of layup attempts.
Guy and Karolewicz got a three and jump shot to go, respectively to go up 34-24. But a made running three from Dieterich’s Kaitlyn Boerngen made it 34-27 at the end of three.
But the Bulldogs were able to pull away late in the fourth quarter, thanks to the team going 6-for-6 late. The Lady Bulldogs had shot 13-31 before those final six.
Guy finished with a game-high 16 points, while Jones scored 14. Karolewicz scored nine, Maddie Kibler scored six, Anna Faber two and Izzy Kahman one.
For the Movin’ Maroons, Emily Bloemer scored eight, Locey and Boerngen seven, Ruby Westendorf six, Madilyn Brummer four, Cortney Brummer two and Olivia Brummer one.
Lincoln 49, Effingham 40
The Effingham Lady Hearts’ comeback fell short against Lincoln Thursday night.
Lincoln freshman guard Kloe Forebe scored a game-high 29 points, 23 coming in the first half, as Lincoln built a 41-15 lead.
But the Lady Hearts battled back, holding Lincoln to just eight points in the second half, but came up a few possessions short.
Annie Frost led the Lady Hearts with 17 points. Ella Niebrugge scored nine, while Sawyer Althoff, Meredith Schaefer and Taylor Armstrong all scored four. Madison Mapes added one.
Neoga 60, Newton 34
Neoga 13 15 17 15 60
Newton 9 8 7 10 34
Neoga: Hatton 3 1-2 8, Worman 0 0-0 0, O’Dell 0 0-0 0, Sampson 0 0-0 0, Phillips 4 2-2 10, Hakman 1 0-0 2, Richards 7 0-1 14, Fearday 6 1-2 13, Moore 1 0-0 3, McKinney 0 0-0 0, Ramert 3 0-0 6, Eaton 0 0-0 0, Campbell 2 0-0 4
Totals: 27 4-7 60
Newton: Dobbins 1 0-0 2, Einhorn 1 0-0 2, Kessler 2 1-4 5, Murray 1 0-0 2, Zumbahlen 3 0-0 7, Russell 2 0-0 4, Hetzer 2 2-4 6, Schafer 1 0-0 3, Blake 1 1-1 3
Totals: 14 4-9 34
3 Pt FG
Neoga 2 (Moore 1, Hatton 1)
Newton 2 (Zumbahlen 1, Schafer 1)
Highlights for Neoga: Audrey Ramert 6 assists, 9 rebounds, and 3 steals. Sydney Richards 4 rebounds and 4 steals.
