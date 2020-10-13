The St. Anthony Lady Bulldogs placed second at the IHSA Class 1A Salem Sectional Monday.
The Bulldogs finished nine shots back of Mt. Carmel for the lead. Morgan Schuette and Reagan Westendorf each shot 79, tied for seventh place and earned individual medals.
Macy Ludwig shot 80, Lauren Schwing shot 83, Ellie Wegman 88, Nina Hakman 96.
Teutopolis’ Averie Bushue shot an 83, tied for 12th place.
St. Anthony’s Jonathan Willenborg and Thomas Chojnicki each participated at the IHSA Sectional Golf Tournament at Franklin County Country Club Tuesday.
Sophomore Jonathan Willenborg shot 74 to take third. THomas Chojinkick’s 81 placed 24th.
FLORA HIGH SCHOOL – 7, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL – 2,
Singles:
No. 1 – Lanie Carder, FLORA HIGH SCHOOL def. Riley Arend, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-3 , -;
No. 2 – Emma Walden, FLORA HIGH SCHOOL def. Eden Wendling, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
No. 3 – Ava Cammon, FLORA HIGH SCHOOL def. Lydia Kull, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 4-6 , 6-4 , 13-11 ;
No. 4 – Madison Eastin, FLORA HIGH SCHOOL def. Aila Woomer, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (11), -;
No. 5 – Kathryn Jennings, FLORA HIGH SCHOOL def. Gracie Kroenlein, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;
No. 6 – Madison Mapes, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Abby Warren, FLORA HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-3 , -;
Doubles:
No. 1 – Lanie Carder, FLORA HIGH SCHOOL – Emma Walden, FLORA HIGH SCHOOL def. Eden Wendling, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL – Lydia Kull, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-2 , -;
No. 2 – Riley Arend, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL – Madison Mapes, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Ava Cammon, FLORA HIGH SCHOOL – Kathryn Jennings, FLORA HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4 , 2-6 , 10-8 ;
No. 3 – Paige Scott, FLORA HIGH SCHOOL – Taylor Brown, FLORA HIGH SCHOOL def. Aila Woomer, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL – Gracie Kroenlein, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 7-5 , 1-6 , 10-8 ;
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.