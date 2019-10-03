The Shelbyville Kindergarten "Grandparents' Day" 2019, on Wednesday October 2 was a huge event with over 400 grandparents attending.
"This was a great turnout," said Main Street School and Kindergarten center Principal Ryan Scott. "We do have a larger kindergarten class this year. but averaged nearly four grandparents attending per student. It says a lot about the family support and engagement, as we had 422 Grandparents RSVP."
Grandparents entered via the High School front doors and were seated in the SHS auditorium.
Kindergarten Students under the direction of Mrs. Emily Miller-Amato, Kindergarten Music Teacher, performed original song lyrics to common melodies ad then performed, "Home on the Range" with choreography.
Kindergarten students and grandparents were then split into two groups for a rotation. Kindergarten boys and their grandparents visited the classroom to meet the teacher, see the classroom and student work.
Kindergarten girls and their grandparents shared a snack in the cafeteria where they eat lunch everyday & colored a picture together.
Ms. Bridgette Cole, Kindergarten Art Teacher displayed Kindergarten Art projects with the theme: "Ocean Adventure."
We rotated after approximately 15-20 minutes so all grandparents & kindergarten students experienced both locations and activities.
