Kayakers lost – and found – near Shelbyville

Three adults and a child got lost down by the river in the dark, but were found safe on Monday night, according to a Shelby County Dive Team official.
Austin Pritchard, head of the dive team, said the group set out southbound on the Kaskaskia River from Shelbyville in two kayaks. A popular, but hazardous activity is to float to the Copeland Bridge and get out.
The group never made it that far.
Pritchard said it became dark. They came to a log jam nearly a mile before the bridge and lost one of the kayaks. The group got out of the river.
One female member took the remaining kayak down to the bridge to meet with their ride. The others started walking. They got lost.
Someone from the group called 911 and the dive team was called out about 10:30 p.m.
The Shelby County Rescue Squad joined the dive team and met at the Copeland Bridge. They were joined by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies, who came for traffic control.
Pritchard said with the help of cellphone communication, Google maps and a screenshot, rescuers located the group.
Pritchard left Copeland Bridge in a truck and located the group and brought them to the staging area. The local Shelbyville EMTs from Decatur Ambulance were on scene to administer first aid.
