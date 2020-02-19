A member of the Effingham Flaming Hearts football team made his decision on both his academic and athletic futures Tuesday when offensive lineman Justin Baker signed to play at Augustana College in Rock Island.
"It's just a nice college," Baker said. "It's education program is really nice and they're a really good D-III school to play some football. Jett is one of my best buds, so it'll be great being there with him."
Baker also already knows what he plans to major in as well as what he wants to do in his post-grad years.
"I'm majoring in pre-veterinary," Baker said. "I love being around animals every day. I'll be going on to grad school somewhere else. They work right in with the U of I, so it's a really nice advantage there."
Above all else, Baker can't wait to get his pads on again and continue to do what he loves at the next level.
"I love hitting somebody," Baker said. "That's the best part. Nothing else is like strapping up a helmet and just going and cleaning somebody's clock.
"At the college level everybody is wanting to hit, so you just have to see who's tougher and who's going to take those hits better."
Effingham head coach Brett Hefner can attest to Baker's attitude and toughness.
"He was really good for us," Hefner said. "When he first came into the program as a freshman, he was more of a tight end or fullback and grew into a lineman and is a very athletic lineman for us. He has an outstanding physical demeanor and is athletic for a lineman. I'm excited to see how he progresses."
