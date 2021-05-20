South Central’s head baseball coach Curt Jones earned career victory No. 1,000 today when the Cougars defeated the Neoga Indians 8-0.
Chase Dodson took the hill for the Cougars and retired the side in order in the top of the first, including a pair of strikeouts.
Chase Thompson led off the home half of the first with a single before Dodson doubled, putting both of them in scoring position.
Sebastian Cowger was able to drive in Thompson on a pop out to left field in foul territory to take a 1-0 lead after one.
Neoga had an opportunity in the top of the third when Nate Lacy and Kaden Young got aboard with a pair of two-out singles, but Dodson got out of trouble with a strikeout on a full count.
The score remained 1-0 until the bottom of the fifth, when Brandt Heistand led off with a single and Thompson singled right behind him.
That set the stage for Dodson, who on a 3-1 pitch, homered to give the Cougars a four-run advantage.
Aiden Dodson drew a walk followed by a one-out single from Beau Jolliff that allowed Aiden Dodson to reach third. Sam Rubin singled to left to drive in Aiden Dodson, and Andrew Magnus followed up with a single of his own to score Rubin and make it 6-0.
Spencer Johannes drew a one-out walk to load the bases, but the Indians were able to get the next two outs without allowing another run.
The Indians went down in order in the top of the sixth before Chase Dodson led off the home-half with a double. Aiden Dodson then homered on a full count to make it an eight-run advantage.
That proved to be more than the Cougars would need, as Chase Dodson struck out the side to earn the win. He allowed just four hits and two walks while finishing with 13 strikeouts. The win improves the Cougars to 12-3.
Altamont 4, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 1
The Altamont Indians improved to 15-4 on the season with a home win over Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Thursday.
The Indians fell behind after the Bobcats scored a run in the top of the first, but was able to take the lead on an error by the Bobcats, allowing Brennyn Abendroth and Bradin Baucum to score.
The score remained the same until the bottom of the fifth. Jared Hammer led off with a walk. After stealing second, he was able to get to third on a wild pitch. Brayden Stuemke drove him in with a sacrifice fly to make it 3-1.
In the bottom of the sixth, Abendroth got aboard on a one-out error. Jack Scott came in for Abendroth and was able to get to third on a double from Baucum. A ground out from Tyler Robbins scored Scott to make it 4-1.
Mason Robinson struck out the side to record the save and finished with four strikeouts over two innings.
Robbins earned the win on the mound, allowing one run on two hits while striking out two and walking none.
Dieterich 8, Brownstown/St. Elmo 2
The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons used an early lead to help defeat the Bombers of Brownstown/St. Elmo.
Noah Dill was able to drive in Pete Britton on a one-out single for the game’s first run. After Garrett Niebrugge was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Austin Ruholl singled to left, driving in Matthew Hunzinger and Dill to make it 3-0 after one.
In the bottom of the second, Dalton Will led off with a home run to make it 4-0.
The Bombers got on the board with a double from Dalton Myers that drove in David Stine to shrink Dieterich’s lead to three.
Wyatt Stine entered as a courtesy runner for Myers and came in to score off an Adam Atwood double to make it 4-2.
However, Hunzinger homered to lead off the inning to make it a three-run lead once again.
Noah Dill singled, followed by Niebrugge reaching on a hit by pitch and a walk to Ruholl, loading the bases. Dill was able to score on a wild pitch.
With the bases still loaded, Kaden Iffert was hit by a pitch to make it 7-2.
With one on and two out in the bottom of the sixth, Niebrugge extended the Dieterich lead to six on a double that brought in Hunzinger.
Hunzinger earned the win, allowing two runs over 4 2/3 innings and struck out 14, every out he helped record.
Cumberland 9, Tri-County 8
The Cumberland Pirates defeated Tri-County Thursday.
Ross Hemmen doubled and drove in two runs, while Maddox McElravy drove in two runs as well.
Brayson Shew, Brennyn Cutts and Blake McMechan each drove in one.
Shew earned the win on the mound, allowing just one hit over two innings of relief while striking out five.
The Pirates then defeated Decatur Lutheran 8-5, overcoming a 4-0 first-inning deficit.
Brennyn Cutts doubled twice and drove in a pair, while Hemmen also drove in two. Sawyer Keyser, Memphis Waggoner, Jaxon Boldt and McMechan each drove in one.
The St. Anthony Bulldogs took a first-inning 4-0 lead and neve looked back on their way to defeating the Hatchets of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 15-5 Thursday.
Addie Wernsing drove in three runs on the afternoon on a 3-for-5 day at the plate that included a double.
Sydney Kibler and Haley Niebrugge each drove in two runs and each homered.
Maddie Kibler drove in two runs and doubled. Cameron Rios drove in two runs on a 3-for-4 day while hitting a triple as well.
Lucy Fearday earned the win in the circle, allowing five runs, four earned over six innings while striking out six.
Karlie Bean drove in five runs for the Lady HAtchets, including a home run. Maddy Pfeiffer was 3-for-3 at the plate.
Dieterich 16, St. Elmo/Brownstown 2
The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons used a three-RBI day from Megan Bierman to help defeat the Eagles of St. Elmo/Brownstown.
Bierman finished 3-for-3 with a double. Kaitlyn Boengen was 3-for-5 with two RBIs.
Eva Meinhart was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Breanna Shull was 3-for-4 and drove in two runs as well.
Courtney Brummer and Ruby Westendorf each drove in one.
Boerngen earned the win in the circle, allowing two unearned runs over 4 1/3 innings while striking out four.
EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL – 7, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL – 2
Singles:
No. 1 – Thad Dillow, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Eli Rosborough, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
No. 2 – Luke Hatfield, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL def. Blayne Pals, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 7-5 , 6-2 , -;
No. 3 – Tyler Nohren, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Jayden Pinkston, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-4 , -;
No. 4 – Preston Siner, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Aiden Elder, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4 , 6-4 , -;
No. 5 – Evan Pryor, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Evan Gower, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3 , 6-1 , -;
No. 6 – Dane Seiler, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Cody Waggoner, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL, 7-6 (1), 7-5 , -;
Doubles:
No. 1 – Thad Dillow, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL – Blayne Pals, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Jayden Pinkston, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL – Eli Rosborough, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 6-2 , -;
No. 2 – Tyler Nohren, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL – Preston Siner, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Luke Hatfield, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL – Aiden Elder, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL, 2-6 , 6-3 , 10-3 ;
No. 3 – Evan Gower, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL – Cash Veteto, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL def. Dane Seiler, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL – Isaiah Rubin, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3 , 6-2 , -;
