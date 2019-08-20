The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
- Effingham police arrested Amber D. Evans, 31, Shumway, Aug. 19 on a charge of criminal trespassing to property. Evans posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Brady M. Thomason, 18, Cisne, Aug. 19 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of manufacturing/delivery of between 30 and 500 grams of cannabis. Thomason was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Rhiannon M. Winner, 29, Effingham, Aug. 19 on charges of possession of meth, possession of hypodermic syringe, driver’s license expired over 12 months and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Winner was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Emily C. St. Clair, 25, Edwardsville, Aug. 19 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. St. Clair was given a $5,000 recognizance bond and released.
- Effingham police arrested Travis W. Barr, 39, Effingham, Aug. 18 on an Effingham County warrant for petition to revoke probation on a possession of meth conviction, a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Barr was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Michael D. Munsell, 46, Altamont, Aug. 18 on charges of driving while license revoked and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Munsell was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham police arrested Dale A. Angle, 43, Sumner, Aug. 18 on a charge of failure to give information. Angle posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Matthew H. Rush, 25, Brownstown, Aug. 18 on charges of driving while license revoked and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Rush posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Dalton R. Ard, 22, Shumway, Aug. 18 on a charge of criminal trespass to real property. Ard was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Travis L. Haarmann, 34, Effingham, Aug. 19 on a charge of DUI alcohol. Haarman posted $100 and a driver’s license and was released.
