The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Justin L. Virden, 46, Ramsey, March 16 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Virden posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Mason W. Edinger, 23, Montrose, March 16 on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated assault. Edinger was given a notice to appear and released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Matthew S. Hagenseiker, 32, Effingham, March 16 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage, adult possession of cannabis and illegal transportation. Hagenseiker posted $100 and a driver’s license and was released.
