The Altamont Indians defeated Christopher 58-53 in the championship game of the Sesser Valier Holiday Tournament.
Kaden Eirhart scored 16 points, while Noah Teasley scored 15.
Aidan Jahraus scored 10, while Jared Ruffner scored six. Noah Klimpel scored five.
The Indians improve to 11-0 with the win.
SHG 64, Teutopolis 56
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes fell to the Cyclones of Sacred Heart-Griffin Saturday in the consolation championship of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
Jordan Hardiek scored a team-high 22 points on 4-of-8 from 3-point land while going 10-for-11 at the free throw line.
Evan Wermert scored 11 points and secured seven rebounds, while Evan Addis added nine points.
Brock Deters scored seven while Luke Ungrund scored four. Matthew Deters added three.
Effingham 76, Chicago Brooks 47
A double-double performance from Nate Thompson helped the Effingham Flaming Hearts defeat Chicago Brooks Saturday for seventh place in the Christmas Classic.
Thompson scored 30 points on 12-22 shooting while hitting six of his eight free throws and grabbing 15 rebounds.
Parker Wolfe scored 22 points with seven rebounds and was 6-of-15 shooting.
Brayden Pals added 15 points, while Jacob Stoneburner scored five while grabbing eight rebounds.
Thompson and Wolfe were selected to the all-tournament team.
St. Anthony 36, Antioch 33
The St. Anthony Bulldogs defeated Antioch for eleventh place in the Christmas Classic Saturday.
Jaccob Dust led the Bulldogs with nine points and nine rebounds.
Jack Hoene scored seven while Aaron Webb scored six. Conner Walk and Kaden Fearday each added five. Logan Antrim scored three.
North Clay 62, Red Hill 41
The North Clay Cardinals defeated Red Hill at the Dieterich Holiday Tournament for fifth place Saturday.
Tyson Jones led with 14 points, while Logan Fleener scored 13. Ian Bailey scored 12 and Ethan Bible scored 10.
Lane Holkenbrink scored nine, Collyn Ballard scored two, as did Dakota Weidner.
Girls Basketball
The St. Anthony Lady Bulldogs defeated Vandalia for seventh place in the Charleston Holiday Tournament 48-39.
The Lady Bulldogs were led by freshman Lucy Fearday, who scored 22 points.
Fearday averaged 17 points and eight rebounds, while being named to the all-tournament team. Riley Guy added seven.
