The Altamont Indians will have a tall task at hand Tuesday when they take on the 26-3 Central A&M Raiders, who were ranked as the No. 4 team in Class 1A in the latest Associated Press poll.
The Indians took on the Raiders back on January 14 that resulted in a 82-59 win for Central A&M.
“We played with them for most of the first half,” said Altamont head coach John Niebrugge. “Then we turned the ball over a couple of times and we or we took a bad shot and then they outleted it and went and got a layup without having to go against our defense.
“We had them for 18 transition points. It was more or less easy baskets in transition. If we can eliminate that, that’ll help eliminate those 10-0 bursts that they’re really good at.”
But things are different now. When the Indians took on the Raiders that night, they were without senior Denver Duckwitz. While Duckwitz might not be the one to light up the score sheet night in and night out, his defensive ability goes without question.
“We’re back to fully healthy this time,” Niebrugge said. “We feel like we’re 100 percent this time rather than not. He’s one of the smarter ballplayers on the team. We want him to be the help side guy on defense.
“Denver is also our highest 3-point percentage shooter. He’s shooting about 38 percent, so we have the confidence in him that, when he’s open, we want him to shoot the ball. And that’s something they didn’t see. They didn’t see him at all. It could throw a curve ball into what they’re trying to do.”
Also 100 percent healthy this time around is Aidan Jahraus, who still had his hand wrapped from an injury he suffered around the holidays.
“[Aidan] is an athletic kid. He’s wirey and he’s strong,” Niebrugge said. “He’s going to keep fighting. He’s a bulldog that when he’s down below, he’s going to use his athleticism and his quickness and his jumping ability.”
Following a tough stretch two weeks ago that featured a loss to St. Anthony and an overtime win against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, the Indians weren’t shooting the ball well from deep.
But once the chips were down when they hosted the regional, the Indians looked as good as they possibly have all season; defeating St. Elmo/Brownstown 66-38 with 11 made 3-pointers with Kaden Eirhart draining seven, followed by a 64-44 win over Dieterich for the regional championship. While the Indians made just two points in that game, the scoring was spread out, with four of the five starters scoring between 12 and 15 points.
“We had a practice the Sunday before the regional and we just kind of talked and said ‘Alright, we’re going back to what I know how to do,’” Niebrugge said. “’I’m going to get after you, I’m going to be the old coach like when they were sophomores when I didn’t let you get away with things.’
“That might have just got them out of their funk and out of their minds and get back to playing loose and playing free and playing hard. We just kind of got back to what we do in practice rather than thinking too much and getting back to the basics.”
Tip-off comes at 7 p.m. at Casey-Westfield High School. The winner will take on the winner of St. Anthony against host Casey-Westfield at 7 p.m. Friday.
