The Altamont Indians earned a walk-off victory over the St. Anthony Bulldogs Tuesday in a National Trail Conference matchup, 6-5.
“We knew coming into it that [St. Anthony] is a darn good team,” said Altamont head coach Alan Whitt. “They’re well-coached and they’re going to give us their best. Our kids stepped up today.”
The Indians wasted no time getting on the board. St. Anthony pitcher Logan Antrim retired the first two Indians batters in order, but Bradin Baucum got aboard with a 2-out double and came in to score on a St. Anthony error.
Wyatt Phillips, who had reached on the error, was able to get into scoring position on the same error. Mason Robinson was able to drive in Phillips on a double to take a 2-0 lead after one.
The Indians added to the lead in the bottom of the second. AJ Kopplin reached on a dropped third strike and advanced to second after Tyler Robbins followed with a single.
Antrim was able to get the next two Indians batters out, but Kopplin and Robbins were able to move up 90 feet on a passed ball. Kopplin was able to score on a second passed ball to go up 3-0.
The Bulldogs were able to plate their first run of the day when Eli Moore led off the inning with a double and stole third to put a runner 90 feet away with no outs.
Brody Niebrugge hit a fly ball to right, but wasn’t deep enough to score Moore. But a 1-out single from Colton Fearday scored Moore to cut the deficit to two.
“We’ve got a lot of sophomores, freshmen, and a couple of juniors that are getting their first varsity experience,” said St. Anthony head coach Tony Kreke. “It takes games like this to really get these guys to go through those hardships and develop into better players.”
After the second inning, Antrim settled in, not allowing a base runner in the third, fourth and fifth innings while striking out four over the span.
“Give Antrim credit,” Whitt said. “He settled in and shut us down and made some great pitches in those middle innings.”
“He pitched like he’s capable of,” Kreke said. “I’m really excited for him. Some days you’ll have your best stuff, and some games where you’ll have to battle. He did that and got us through six.”
The Bulldogs threatened in the top of the sixth, loading the bases with one out, on singles from Moore and Niebrugge, followed by a walk to Fearday. But the Indians were able to get out of the jam when Will Hoene grounded to the third baseman Phillips and threw Moore out on a force play at the plate before a fly out ended the inning.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Indians looked to add to the lead when Baucum led off with a single, but Antrim was able to retire the next two batters. However, Hayden Siebert, running for Baucum, was able to get to second after a passed ball. Jared Hammer came up big with a 2-out double to drive in Siebert to take a 4-1 lead heading into the top of the seventh.
Kyle Stewart walked to lead off the first, followed by Josh Blanchette being hit by a pitch and Kennan Walsh getting aboard on a single to load the bases with no outs.
Connor Roepke scored on a bases-loaded 1-out walk to Eli Moore to make it 4-2.
With two outs and the bases still loaded, Fearday came up big again, driving in three runs with a double to the right-center gap to go up 5-4 headed to the bottom of the seventh.
“We talk about it all the time; be on top of the fastball, and he was,” Kreke said. “We got passive early.”
Tyler Robbins led off the bottom of the seventh with a ground rule double, followed by back-to-back walks to Logan Cornett and Brayden Stuemke. Robbins came in to score on a passed ball to tie the game.
“Robbins is coming into his own this year,” Whitt said. “He’s going to be in the middle of that lineup and is a good hitter.”
Baucum walked to load the bases again, and on the second pitch of an at-bat to Phillips, Cornett came in to score on another passed ball to walk off with a 6-5 win.
Kaden Eirhart tossed six innings for the Indians, allowing three runs on four hits over six innings while striking out nine. Bradin Baucum earned the win.
“[Kaden] knew exactly what he wanted to do,” Whitt said. “Kaden wanted this game and that’s what you like to see from a senior.”
“These guys have been here long enough and they know we don’t quit,” Whitt said. “With the weather conditions, they knew to get out there and take their cuts and be patient.”
The win comes a day after the Indians fell to the Teutopolis Wooden Shoes 7-1.
The Wooden Shoes wasted no time getting on the board, plating four runs in the top of the first, taking advantage of four Indians errors in the inning.
Kayden Althoff led the Wooden Shoes with three RBI on the day, while Mitch Althoff drove in one. The rest of the runs were unearned, as the Indians finished with eight errors on the day.
Up next, the Bulldogs will take on Neoga Friday before hosting Altamont in a rematch Saturday at 10 a.m. at Paul Smith Field.
