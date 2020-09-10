The Neoga Indians defeated the St. Anthony Bulldogs Thursday 3-1 in a National Trail Conference matchup.
The two team’s played last Friday, with the Bulldogs earning a 3-2 lead, but the Indians came alive late, plating two runs in the bottom of the seventh before falling just short.
Instead of waiting until the seventh, Nate Lacy led off the game with a double to the left center field gap before advancing to third on a passed ball. Brady Reynolds drove him in on a sacrifice fly to take a 1-0 lead.
Kaden Young and Isaac Walk each drew two out walks and were each able to move up a base after two passed balls. Young was able to come in to score on a passed ball for the third strike to Luke Romack and go up 2-0.
“If you can jump out first and get those first two runs, it gives you a nice cushion and you’re not playing catch up all day long,” said Neoga head coach Kirk Hacker. “We had an amazing practice yesterday and really went at it.
“We knew what they were bringing at us. We knew they’ve got so many different guys that can throw the ball hard. We knew we had to try and keep your hands back and stay through the baseball. I think we did a really good job of that.
Eli Moore led off the bottom of the first with a triple and came in to score on an RBI groundout from Logan Antrim to make it a 1-run game.
Brody Niebrugge doubled with one down in the inning, threatening to strike again, but was stranded in scoring position to end the inning.
Alex Ramert led off the top of the second with a double, followed by a walk to Quintin Richards. Both runners were able to move up 90 feet into scoring position on a passed ball, but pitcher Kennan Walsh was able to avert the danger, picking up a strike out and back-to-back ground outs.
Kyle Stewart drew a 1-out walk for the Bulldogs in the bottom of the second and moved into scoring position on a passed ball before Eli Levitt drew a walk. Both runners moved up on a double steal, putting two runners in scoring position with one out. Josh Blanchette lined out for the second out of the inning before a walk from Moore loaded the bases. But Neoga pitcher Luke Romack got Antrim to line out to get out of the inning unscathed.
“You can’t ask more of pitchers today,” Hacker said. “All of our guys did great. We had pressured situations at times. You’ve got guys on second and third with one out and you can get yourself out of it. You can’t ask for more.”
Young started the top of the third with a single before moving up to second on an error by the St. Anthony right fielder. Young was able to score on a St. Anthony fielding error to go up 3-1.
The Bulldogs loaded the bases on three walks with one out in the bottom of the fourth, but Walsh was thrown out in a pickle trying to advance home for the second out of the inning before Will O’Dell got a big strikeout to end the inning.
“We got passive,” St. Anthony head coach Tony Kreke said. “I think we come to expect that we’re going to score runs and it doesn’t happen that easy. You have to barrel balls up and be on time with the fast ball. Today we just didn’t have the same approach we’ve had.
“We’ve got to understand that every game means something. Whether it be conference, non-conference or JV. Every game we’re here to get better and today we did not get better. Hats off to Neoga, They played a great game, they played deep and made the right pitches.”
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, needing a rally, Niebrugge doubled to left that just missed leaving the yard, bringing the tying run to the plate. But that’s as close as the Bulldogs would come, as Lacy was able to induce a ground ball for the final out to capture the win.
“It’s a learning process,” Kreke said. “We’ll learn from this and that’s part of it.”
Bryar Hennessay, O’Dell, Young and Lacy combined to allow three hits and no runs over five innings of relief.
The Indians face another tough matchup tomorrow, taking on the Teutopolis Wooden Shoes at Teutopolis.
“Last time we played them, it was anyone’s game until the sixth inning,” Hacker said. “If we come out tomorrow like we did today, and we’re ready to swing the bats and be aggressive early, I think we can win a baseball game.”
