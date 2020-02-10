Lawrenceville held Newton scoreless for over nine minutes including the entire second quarter as the Lady Indians’ aggressive defense paved the way for a 49-35 win over the Lady Eagles at the Girls Class 2A Newton Regional Monday evening.
Lawrenceville started the game on a 7-0 run with a three-pointer by junior guard Chaylee Shick followed by buckets from junior forward Sydni Williams and senior guard Jayley Akers.
Newton’s Eliza Bierman got the Lady Eagles on the scoreboard halfway through the first quarter when the senior guard hit a three-pointer of her own cutting the lead to 7-3, but that would be as close as they would get.
Shick and Akers would score back-to-back increasing their lead to 12-3 before Newton’s Renae Russell would add a bucket to cut into the lead. The senior center’s score would be the last points the Lady Eagles would make before the opening minute of the third quarter after Lawrenceville’s 24-5 first half lead.
“They took away some things we were looking to do,” Newton varsity coach Brad Harris said. “They came out very aggressive and physical. We weren’t ready to handle the physical play.”
Shick would lead all scorers with 18 points, half coming from behind the three-point arc, setting the ton for the game..
“We had a couple breakdowns on defense where they hit back to back threes and a nine-point game became a 15-point game. At that point, the game was too much and too little too late.”
Harris said his squad came out passive and didn’t match the Lady Indians’ intensity.
“We got very tentative. We kept reinforcing them to be aggressive and attack. But when you get down 18-19 points, you’re behind the eight-ball.”
The two teams met just one month ago as Newton used a 22-point fourth quarter to take a 54-47 win. But they couldn’t replicate that effort. Newton’s Brooke Jansen had 21 points leading the way in their victory a month ago, but Lawrenceville shut her down Monday evening leaving her with just 4 points. Newton’s other standout, Allison Harris, was also kept in check as she had 5 points.
“We got stagnant on offense and we let them dictate what we were doing instead of us,” Harris said as Newton couldn’t get the ball into the low post without turning the ball over or missing open shots under the basket.
Harris said the Lady Indians changed their defensive scheme but said it shouldn’t have caused an issue.
They played more man tonight than they typically do,” Harris said. “They usually start in a zone, and slow you down. Tonight, they started in man.”
For Newton’s seniors, they took a nine-win season just a year ago and transformed it into a 20-win season in 2020.
“I was proud of their effort and dedication to the program. They showed what can be achieved. They got to be a part of success early on that they were a part of as freshmen,” Harris said. “They got to be part of a team that won 20 games. I was so proud of their effort and stuck together well. From turning around a 9-win season to a 20-win season is quite an accomplishment.”
With the loss, Monday’s game was an emotional one as it would be the last varsity game Harris would get to coach his daughter, Allison.
“It is a challenge when you’re child is playing. It does add an extra factor into it,” Harris said. “Not a lot different than the other seniors – just proud of the work and dedication she’s put in over the four years and led the way. Hopefully, it carries on to our underclassmen. I told them the challenge is on their backs. We haven’t had back to back 20-win seasons.”
Whitney Zumbahlen led all Newton scorers with 7; followed by Allison Einhorn and Allison Harris each having 5, Brooke Jansen with 4, Eliza Bierman, Sydney Dobbins, and Rylea Borgic each scoring 3, Claire Carr had 2, and Amber Russell had 1.
Lawrenceville’s Chaylee Shick led all scorers with 18, Jayley Akers had 17, Aubrey Bedwell had 6, Sydni Williams had 5, and Katelyn Higginbottom had 3.
Newton finishes the season 20-10 while Lawrenceville goes to 17-12 and will face the Teutopolis Lady Shoes Tuesday evening at 6PM.
